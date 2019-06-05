2 Brusselse restaurants halen top 50 beste pizzeria’s van Europa TVM

05 juni 2019

15u56

Bron: Flair 1 Vrije tijd Volgens de Italiaanse website 50 Top Pizza, dat elk jaar een lijst maakt van de 50 beste pizzeria’s van Europa, moet je dringend naar Brussel afzakken. In onze hoofdstad bevinden zich namelijk 2 restaurants waar je smaakpapillen een reis zouden maken naar het echte Italië.

Aangezien er een volledige aparte lijst bestaat voor de beste pizzeria’s in Italië, gaan we ervan uit dat je daar nog steeds de beste pizza’s eet. Maar in vergelijking met de rest van Europa, doet ons land het met 2 vermeldingen allesbehalve slecht. Een jurypanel samengesteld door de website 50 Top Pizza beoordeelt elk jaar tal van pizzarestaurants op basis van de knapperigheid van het pizzadeeg, hoe licht en dun het middelste deel van de pizza is en of de garnering bestaat uit verse ingrediënten.

Het eerste Belgische restaurant in de lijst vinden we op plaats 24, namelijk La Pizza è Bella. Deze Napolitaan bevindt zich aan de Zavel in Brussel en chef Salvatore Sant staat er in de keuken. Met een gemiddelde prijs van om en bij de € 25 voor 3 gangen, bevindt het restaurant zich bovendien in de lagere prijsklasse. Meer info: lapizzaebella.be.

Op de 36ste plaats staat La Piola Pizza, dat zich eveneens focust op de Napolitaanse keuken. Het restaurant situeert zich in Sint-Joost en is een tikje duurder dan La Pizza è Bella. Al is het prijsverschil voor een pizza margherita bijvoorbeeld maar € 1. Meer info: lapiolapizza.com.