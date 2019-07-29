‘Instagrammusea’ winnen overal ter wereld aan populariteit, binnenkort opent er ook een in ons land TVM

29 juli 2019

09u48 0 Vrije tijd In oktober opent The Smile Safari de deuren, een pop-upmuseum in Tour & Taxis Brussel dat bezoekers de kans geeft om originele foto’s en filmpjes te maken voor op sociale media. En ook in de rest van de wereld winnen musea specifiek bedoelt voor de Instagram-generatie aan populariteit.

“De bedoeling is om op ontdekkingstocht te gaan, op safari in een gekke, kleurrijke en vrolijke wereld waar alles mogelijk is en achter ieder hoekje iets leuks schuilt”, aldus Hannes Coudenys van marketingbureau Hurae, die het concept uit de grond stampt in samenwerking met het Antwerpse activatiebureau CityCubes. Behoren tot de plannen: optische illusies, roze palmbomen, schommels en een ballenbad.

In de Verenigde Staten is het “instagrammable museum” al langer een concept. Verschillende Amerikaanse musea in San Francisco, Los Angeles en New York creëerden al ruimtes die specifiek zijn ingericht om er aantrekkelijke Instagram-foto’s te maken. Met als bekendste voorbeelden het Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco en The Color Factory in New York.

De trend is ondertussen ook volledig naar onze contreien overgewaaid. In september 2018 opende in Keulen bijvoorbeeld het pop-upmuseum ‘Supercandymuseum’. Onder de hashtag van het museum werden maar liefst 16.778 berichten gepost op Instagram en dat op slechts enkele maanden tijd.

In Hongarije heb je dan weer het ‘Museum of Sweets & Selfies’, in Londen de ‘Selfie Factory’ en een tijdelijk ook ‘SCOOP’ en nog dichterbij huis opent in Amsterdam in september het museum ‘WONDR’. Vanaf 18 september kunnen bezoekers daar in 15 verschillende installatieruimtes zoveel foto’s maken als ze willen. In Wassenaar heb je dan weer ‘Museum Voorlinden’ dat zich niet specifiek richt op de Instagramgeneratie maar de deur wel wijd open zet voor jonge influencers, mensen die de tijdgeest haarfijn aanvoelen en met een grote groep volgers op Instagram bedoeld of onbedoeld pure reclame maken voor het museum.

“Instagram wordt steeds belangrijker voor musea, omdat je er een publiek mee bereikt dat niet als vanzelf uitstapjes naar het museum maakt”, vertelde Debby Vlasblom van Voorlinden daar eerder over aan de Nederlandse krant AD. En dan heeft ze het specifiek over jongeren. “Die doelgroep maakt intensief gebruik van Instagram. Dat weten we, dat meten we. Vaak blijkt dan dat ook jongeren die nog nooit van Voorlinden hebben gehoord wel al foto’s voorbij hebben zien komen van ons zwembad (een ruimte waarin het van buitenaf lijkt alsof je onder het wateroppervlak bent, nvdr.). Dat verlaagt de drempel voor een bezoek.”

Vanaf 2 oktober krijgen ook wij dus ons eerste ‘Instagrammuseum’. Bezoekers kunnen nu al tickets kopen op de website van ‘The Smile Safari’. Volwassenen betalen € 21,10 euro voor een ticket, tieners jonger dan zestien jaar kunnen voor € 17,10 naar binnen.