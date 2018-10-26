#FRIYAY! Zen worden dankzij een zeehond en 4 andere feel-good snacks om het weekend in te zetten Liesbeth De Corte

26 oktober 2018

13u55 0 Vrije tijd Thank God It’s Friday! Koffie smaakt beter, minuten en uren gaan sneller voorbij en het weekend lonkt. Geen betere manier om de week af te sluiten dan met een paar heerlijke nieuwtjes/ video’s die je in no time een goed gevoel geven.

Instant slappe lach

Elk jaar vraagt de Amerikaanse talkshowhost Jimmy Kimmel ouders om hun kinderen wijs te maken dat ze al hun Halloweensnoep hebben opgesmikkeld en dat te filmen. Toegegeven: ook ondergetekende kreeg tranen in de ogen van het lachen. Een ideetje voor alle ouders die hun kindjes graag eens hebben liggen volgende week?

Instant oeps

Het overkomt de beste onder ons: aankomen op een feestje en ontdekken dat iemand anders hetzelfde kledingstuk aan heeft. Zelfs Hollywoodster Julia Roberts ontsnapt er niet aan. Op de rode loper van de Instyle Fashion awards bleek celebritystyliste Elizabeth Stewart identiek dezelfde outfit aan te hebben.

Instant nostalgie

De herfst mag dan wel officieel in het land zijn, voor zonnige vibes zorgen we zelf wel. Deze lichtjes foute, maar heerlijk aanstekelijk zomerhit is dit jaar - hou je vast - 20 jaar oud. En nog altijd even geschikt om het weekend goed in te zetten. We like to party!

Instant smeltgevaar

Spontaan gegrinnik en veel vertederde “Oooh en aaaahs” op de redactievloer deze week. En ja, ook bij de dames waarbij de biologische klok nog lang niet is beginnen tikken.

Instant achterovervallen

Zin om eens goed te relaxen dit weekend? Deze korte video van een zeehond maakt je in een wip helemaal zen. Wees wel gewaarschuwd: de kans is wel groot dat je nog de hele dag met deuntje in je hoofd blijft zitten.