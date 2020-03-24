#Coronacreation: zo ga jij creatief aan de slag. “Tekenen heeft hetzelfde effect op mij als een kalmeerpil” Roxanne Wellens

Fotografe Noortje Palmers en freelancer Jasper Declercq bundelden hun krachten en lanceerden de hashtag #coronacreation op Instagram. Het doel? Je innerlijke creatieveling naar buiten laten nu we allemaal binnenzitten. Deze tips helpen je alvast op weg.

Kleur buiten de lijntjes een bullet journal

De bullet journals, een notitieboekje met bolletjes- in plaats van lijntjespapier, zijn al een tijdje populair. Je gebruikt het om te plannen of in op te schrijven wat je zeker niet mag vergeten. Maar wist je dat je er ook prima in kunt tekenen? Geen zorgen, het is zeker niet de bedoeling dat je er Rubensgewijs een heel kunstwerk van maakt. Zie het eerder als een pagina vrij spel. Zomaar wat tekenen, woorden schrijven en washi tape plakken zonder nadenken werkt zuiverend. We moeten Elizabeth Gilbert, de auteur van ‘Eten, bidden, beminnen’ bedanken voor deze tip. “Creativiteit is een medicijn", schrijft ze op Instagram. “Als kind tekenden we als we bang of onrustig waren, om te ontspannen. Toen werkte het, dus nu zal het ook werken. Iets in mijn journal creëren heeft hetzelfde effect om mij als een kalmeerpil. Het is zo belangrijk kunst te maken zonder enige reden, daarom heb ik een dagboek vol doodles en gedichten.”

Kleurboek voor volwassenen

Zoals Elizabeth Gilbert net zei: als kind deed je het al om te ontspannen, dus nu zal het ook werken. Kleuren! Kleurboeken zijn niet alleen voor kinderen. Dat bewijzen alle ‘volwassenen’ kleurboeken die op de markt zijn. In plaats van Anna en Elsa van Frozen, kleur je mandala’s of prachtige geïllustreerde dieren in. Het effect is hetzelfde, je bent alleen een paar jaartjes ouder.

Beschilder elkaar

Zit je thuis met je virusbuddy (lees: huisgenoot)? Mooi, misschien kunnen jullie elkaar gebruiken als canvas. Hou je het graag grappig, met snorren en gekke make-up? Of til je het liever naar een hoger niveau en ga je all the way? In dat geval kan onderstaand filmpje misschien wel inspireren.

Oude voorwerpen in een nieuw jasje

Je hebt thuis gegarandeerd nog bloempotten, kistjes of kaften liggen die wel een likje verf kunnen gebruiken. Je vrolijkt zowel je gemoed als je interieur op. Het hoeft niet groots te zijn: ga op Pinterest op zoek naar afbeeldingen of printjes die je mooi vindt en kleuren maar.

Blij met klei

Hoe lang is het geleden dat je een dik stuk klei kneedde tot het mals was, en er dan beelden of kleine poppetjes mee boetseerde? Je kan er gewoon mee prutsen, je kan er bedeltjes of geluksbrengers van maken, of kleine cadeautjes voor je vrienden en familie die je nu even niet kunt zien. Wees creatief!

Voor als het even moet duren: borduren

Vroeger ging alles een stuk trager, en zo is het ook met hobby’s. Handgemaakte tafellakens, zakdoeken, geboortekaartjes, je ziet ze niet meer. Maar door de lockdown heb je wel terug tijd om de dingen rustiger aan te doen. Nog nooit eerder geborduurd? Online koop je handige borduurpakketten die je begeleiden doorheen het proces.

Hou je goed met een moodboard

Die hele stapel magazines waar je niks meer mee doet? Tijd om die een nieuw leven te geven. Gebruik deze periode om te ontdekken wat je echt wil. Wat moet anders? Waar droom je van? Hoe ziet jouw toekomst eruit? En dan: scheuren, plakken, en nog meer scheuren. Maak een moodboard. Van plan om je huis te renoveren na corona? Moodboard. Wil je een nieuwe kledingstijl? Moodboard. Weet je tijdens de week nooit wat moet koken? Help je toekomstige zelf met een, inderdaad, moodboard.