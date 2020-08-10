‘#2020challenge’ verovert het internet: zo maak je er zelf eentje Valérie Wauters

10 augustus 2020

17u09 0 Vrije tijd De populairste meme van het moment? Die vind je momenteel onder de hashtag #2020challenge. Wij leggen je hier uit hoe je er zelf eentje maakt.

Hoe is 2020 tot nu toe voor jou verlopen? Als je jaar best wel goed begonnen was, maar al snel ontspoorde als gevolg van het coronavirus, dan ben je lang niet de enige. Het is dan ook geen wonder dat er momenteel een meme viraal gaat die dat gevoel perfect samenvat. De #2020challenge toont het brede scala aan moods die we dit jaar voelden voorbijkomen.

Het was actrice Reese Witherspoon (44) die ervoor zorgde dat de #2020challenge immens populair werd, en ondertussen hebben al heel wat andere celebs haar voorbeeld gevolgd. En jij kan dat nu ook, want met behulp van gratis fotobewerkingssites of -apps maak je makkelijk je eigen versie van het grappige plaatje.

De #2020challenge houdt in dat je een collage van negen foto’s van jezelf maakt, één voor elke maand van januari tot september. Op elk van die foto’s leg je je stemming van die maand vast, om zo aan te tonen dat je goede gevoel over het jaar 2020 verdween rond maart, toen we voor het eerst aan huis gekluisterd werden.

Heel wat celebs kozen ervoor om de laatste maanden telkens dezelfde foto te herhalen om te benadrukken dat er de komende maanden waarschijnlijk niet veel zal veranderen aan onze gemoedstoestand.

Om het kader met de foto’s makkelijk in elkaar te knutselen kan je gebruik maken van Canva, een gratis website waarmee je fotocollages kunt maken met tekst erbij. Voor wie liever op z’n smartphone aan het knippen en plakken gaat, is er de app Adobe Spark, die gelijkaardige functies heeft. Ter inspiratie vind je hieronder nog enkele hilarische voorbeelden.