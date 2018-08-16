Van Cleopatra tot Audrey Hepburn: moeder verkleedt dochter als iconische vrouwen
"Het is allemaal begonnen toen ik het idee kreeg om Liberty als Frida Kahlo te verkleden. Ik vond dat ze op elkaar leken", legt Jenelle uit aan Metro. "De foto's waren zo mooi en niet veel later begon ik na te denken over andere vrouwen uit de geschiedenis die het leven van vrouwen en mensen over het algemeen beter hebben gemaakt." De mama van de vier maand oude Liberty vindt het belangrijk om de kenmerken van deze vrouwen te eren.
Jenelle besluit eerst welke vrouw ze wil portretteren en doet dan onderzoek naar de vrouw. "Ik bekijk foto's van de persoon en kijk dan hoe ik haar outfit kan maken en welke achtergrond het best past bij de dame." Tot nu toe werd de jonge Liberty al verkleed als 34 dames, waaronder Malala, Hillary Clinton en Marie Curie.
De mama van het meisje hoopt dat dankzij dit project haar dochter en tweejarige zoon de impact die deze vrouwen hadden op de wereld leren te appreciëren. "Ik verkleed Liberty als de meest geweldige vrouwen uit de geschiedenis. Ze waren dapper, sterk, amusant, oprecht en liefdevol. Ze hebben een enorme impact op het leven van vrouwen vandaag."
Influential woman Pt 6: Mother Teresa ✝️ Nun and missionary Mother Teresa, known in the Catholic church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, devoted her life to caring for the sick and poor. Born in Macedonia to parents of Albanian-descent and having taught in India for 17 years, Mother Teresa experienced her "call within a call" in 1946. Her order established a hospice; centers for the blind, aged and disabled; and a leper colony. In 1979 she received the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work.
Influential woman Pt 10: Audrey Hepburn 🕶🎬 A British actress, model, dancer and humanitarian. Recognised as a film and fashion icon, Hepburn was active during Hollywood's Golden Age. She was ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend in Golden Age Hollywood, and was inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame.
Influential woman Pt 15: Malala Yousafzai A Pakistani education advocate who, at the age of 17, became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban. Born on July 12, 1997, Yousafzai became an advocate for girls' education when she herself was still a child, which resulted in the Taliban issuing a death threat against her. On October 9, 2012, a gunman shot Malala when she was traveling home from school. She survived and has continued to speak out on the importance of education. In 2013, she gave a speech to the United Nations and published her first book, I Am Malala. In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Influential Woman Pt. 1: Frida Kahlo 🌹🎨🌸 who was Frida Kahlo: a Mexican artist who painted many portraits, self-portraits, and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. Inspired by the country's popular culture, she employed a naïve folk art style to explore questions of identity, postcolonialism, gender, class, and race in Mexican society.
