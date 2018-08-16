Van Cleopatra tot Audrey Hepburn: moeder verkleedt dochter als iconische vrouwen mv

Bron: Metro UK 0 Nina Belangrijke vrouwelijke figuren uit de hele geschiedenis eren. Het kan, en nog origineel ook. Jenelle Wexler heeft er niet beter op gevonden dan haar dochter Liberty Jaine Wexler te verkleden als iconische vrouwen.

"Het is allemaal begonnen toen ik het idee kreeg om Liberty als Frida Kahlo te verkleden. Ik vond dat ze op elkaar leken", legt Jenelle uit aan Metro. "De foto's waren zo mooi en niet veel later begon ik na te denken over andere vrouwen uit de geschiedenis die het leven van vrouwen en mensen over het algemeen beter hebben gemaakt." De mama van de vier maand oude Liberty vindt het belangrijk om de kenmerken van deze vrouwen te eren.

Jenelle besluit eerst welke vrouw ze wil portretteren en doet dan onderzoek naar de vrouw. "Ik bekijk foto's van de persoon en kijk dan hoe ik haar outfit kan maken en welke achtergrond het best past bij de dame." Tot nu toe werd de jonge Liberty al verkleed als 34 dames, waaronder Malala, Hillary Clinton en Marie Curie.

De mama van het meisje hoopt dat dankzij dit project haar dochter en tweejarige zoon de impact die deze vrouwen hadden op de wereld leren te appreciëren. "Ik verkleed Liberty als de meest geweldige vrouwen uit de geschiedenis. Ze waren dapper, sterk, amusant, oprecht en liefdevol. Ze hebben een enorme impact op het leven van vrouwen vandaag."

