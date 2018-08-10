Zwanger, gekleurd en 50-plus: diversiteit troef op de septembercovers van modemagazines
Te beginnen bij het begin: waarom is het septembernummer zo belangrijk? "Het is het begin van het nieuwe modeseizoen en het moment waarop mensen gaan nadenken over welke winterjas ze willen gaan kopen’, legt modejournalist Bregje Lampe uit aan De Volkskrant. "Bladen pakken groot uit. Adverteerders beginnen ook met hun nieuwe campagnes. Het gaat hand in hand." Naar goede gewoonte zijn die nummers ook extra lang en dik. In 2012 brak de Amerikaanse Vogue nog het record met maar liefst 916 pagina’s (met 658 pagina's advertenties). Door de teruglopende advertentiekosten zijn de magazines tegenwoordig wel iets minder dik, maar volgens Lampe blijft – vooral dan de editie van de Amerikaanse Vogue – erg belangrijk. "Je kunt als groot modemerk niet zeggen: die slaan we over. Daar moet je gewoon in staan."
Diversiteit
Omdat het septembernummer het belangrijkste nummer van het jaar is, proberen de magazines elkaar elk jaar weer te overtreffen met hun covers. Op basis daarvan koopt een groot deel van de consumenten namelijk toch nog altijd een magazine. En hoe meer aandacht ze erover kunnen krijgen op voorhand, hoe beter. Opvallend is dat bijna alle bladen dit jaar ingezet hebben op diversiteit. Van gekleurd en ouder tot hoogzwanger. En daar krijgen ze op sociale media heel wat positieve commentaar over.
lupita nyong'o, beyoncé, zendaya, and rihanna are all on september magazine covers for 2018. link
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/D6RHt7dC4e
there are so many black women on September issue covers this year and I'm buying every 👏🏽 single 👏🏽 one👏🏽. link
Black women on the front cover of magazines don’t work, they said. The don’t sell, they said. link
Let me just sip my tea and leave this year’s prestigious September covers for your perusal: pic.twitter.com/ciR46KmftL
De belangrijkste septembercovers van dit jaar
Beyoncé op de cover van de Amerikaanse Vogue
@Beyonce, in her own words, gets real and raw about body acceptance, opening doors for the next generation of artists, her own family ancestry, and more in our September issue cover story. Tap the link in our bio to read the full piece. Photographed by @tylersphotos, fashion editor @tonnegood, Vogue, September 2018.
Kanye West met zijn kinderen North en Saint op de cover van Harper's Bazaar US
Het hoogzwangere model Slick Woods op de cover van ELLE UK
With her gap tooth smile, high-profile campaigns for @fentybeauty & @calvinklein, & outspoken persona, @slickwoods is one the fashion world's most recognisable & in-demand super-models. Now as she prepares to become a mother she talks exclusively about pregnancy, the future, & what kind of world will await her son. Hits newsstands August 8. #ELLESeptember #ELLExSLICK Editor @amcelle 📷 @paolakudacki 👗 #AnneChristensen 💁♀️ @lacyredway 💄 @ralphsiciliano 💅 @caseynails Production @urbannyc_la Cover Star @slickwoods @thelionsny
Rihanna op de cover van de Britse Vogue
Rihanna Rules. @badgalriri covers the September issue of @britishvogue, styled by @edward_enninful and shot by @nick_knight, on newsstands Friday August 3. @badgalriri wears a @prada dress and gloves and @savagexfenty lace body. Hair by @yusefhairnyc, make-up by @isamayaffrench using @fentybeauty, floral artistry by @azumamakoto, nails by @jennynails and set design by @tomotattle
Jaden Smith op de cover van Dazed & Confused
RIDE OR DIE⠀ ⠀ Our final autumn issue cover star Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) stars alongside the all-girl skate crew (@theskatekitchen) at the heart of Sundance hit @skatekitchenfilm, directed by @crystalmoselle. ⠀ ⠀ Tap the link in bio to buy the new issue. ⠀ ⠀ Photography @roeethridge⠀ Styling @elizabethfraserbell⠀ Hair @tomojidai⠀ Make-up @susiesobol_makeup⠀ ⠀ Text @leavepatrikalone⠀ ⠀ Jaden wears all clothes Jaden Smith x @gstarraw⠀ ⠀ Taken from the autumn 2018 of #Dazed – OUT NOW ⠀
Zendaya op de cover van Marie Claire US
So excited to announce our September cover star @Zendaya! She opened up to @JanetMock about her stellar career and inspiring people to open their eyes to new possibilities. Read more of her cover by tapping the #linkinbio. 📸: @thomaswhiteside Styled by: @j_errico Hair: @larryjarahsims Makeup: @allanface Manicure: @marisacarmichael
Lupita Nyong'o op de cover van Porter Magazine
"Beauty should be an expression of a woman's freedom to be herself," as she fronts the subscriber's cover of PORTER's Desire issue @lupitanyongo talks celebrating her diverse heritage and disrupting the idea of beauty. PORTER's Fall issue arrives at global newsstands on 10 August. Photographer: @mario_sorrenti. Fashion Editor: @cathykasterine Editor-in-Chief: @lucy_yeomans Lupita wears dress by @gucci
Cindy Crawford op de cover van Tatler US
Madonna op de cover van de Italiaanse Vogue
Countdown to the release of our August Issue! 🌟 #JustOneDayOutOfLife 🌟 Find out about Madonna’s new life in Lisbon with her children and the rhythm that rules Portugal through #mertandmarcus @mertalas and @macpiggott ’s exclusive photographs and an interview by @xerxescook On Newsstands Friday August 3rd! 🎙 @madonna in @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello photographed by #mertandmarcus @artpartner styled by @eyobyohannes @theonly.agency Full credits 🔥 Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Fashion - earrings @vanessa_montiel_jewelry Make up @visionaaron Hair @andylecompte @thewallgroup Manicure @adamslee_ @streetersldn Skincare @mdnaskin Props stylist @franciscotrepa On set @ Across Media Production Local production @warsawcreatives Locations @nomadportugalproduction Thanks to Joao Brito and Cunha for their hospitality With thanks to Turismo de Lisboa
Issa Rae op de cover van Ebony
New Cover Alert🥀 We are proud to announce @issarae as our #Fashionissue Cover Star! Issa uses wit and self-reflection to tell stories of the black experience, sisterhood and racial issues, and she makes it her business to empower a new generation of creatives. Check out a behind the scenes look on EBONY.com. Link in bio. photo:@BRIANBOWENSMITH creative direction:@THECOURTS Photo production:@BIANCAGREYY styling:@SHIONAT makeup:@JOANNASIMKIN hair:@LOVINGYOURHAIR
Michele Williams op de cover van Vanity Fair
If you know anything about Michelle Williams, it’s that she’s the Thomas Pynchon of the film world—almost immaculately private. But in our September cover story, the actress revealed her recent marriage, a new outlook on her career, and the lessons she learned from the pay-gap scandal that rocked Hollywood. Link in bio for the full story by @amandafortini. Photograph by Collier Schorr. Styled by @SamiraNasr.
Reacties