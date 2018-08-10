Zwanger, gekleurd en 50-plus: diversiteit troef op de septembercovers van modemagazines Timon Van Mechelen

10 augustus 2018

12u51 0 Style Binnenkort liggen de septembernummers van de grote modetijdschriften in de winkels. Elk jaar is het weer een strijd tussen titels als Vogue, Marie Claire en ELLE om dé juiste persoon te strikken voor op de cover. De meest opvallende gemene deler is deze keer overduidelijk diversiteit. Van het hoogzwangere model Slick Woods tot Beyoncé en de 52-jarige Cindy Crawford, en daar worden de bladen voor in de lucht geprezen op sociale media.

Te beginnen bij het begin: waarom is het septembernummer zo belangrijk? "Het is het begin van het nieuwe modeseizoen en het moment waarop mensen gaan nadenken over welke winterjas ze willen gaan kopen’, legt modejournalist Bregje Lampe uit aan De Volkskrant. "Bladen pakken groot uit. Adverteerders beginnen ook met hun nieuwe campagnes. Het gaat hand in hand." Naar goede gewoonte zijn die nummers ook extra lang en dik. In 2012 brak de Amerikaanse Vogue nog het record met maar liefst 916 pagina’s (met 658 pagina's advertenties). Door de teruglopende advertentiekosten zijn de magazines tegenwoordig wel iets minder dik, maar volgens Lampe blijft – vooral dan de editie van de Amerikaanse Vogue – erg belangrijk. "Je kunt als groot modemerk niet zeggen: die slaan we over. Daar moet je gewoon in staan."

Diversiteit

Omdat het septembernummer het belangrijkste nummer van het jaar is, proberen de magazines elkaar elk jaar weer te overtreffen met hun covers. Op basis daarvan koopt een groot deel van de consumenten namelijk toch nog altijd een magazine. En hoe meer aandacht ze erover kunnen krijgen op voorhand, hoe beter. Opvallend is dat bijna alle bladen dit jaar ingezet hebben op diversiteit. Van gekleurd en ouder tot hoogzwanger. En daar krijgen ze op sociale media heel wat positieve commentaar over.

lupita nyong'o, beyoncé, zendaya, and rihanna are all on september magazine covers for 2018.



WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/D6RHt7dC4e mia(@ lvstbleu) link

there are so many black women on September issue covers this year and I'm buying every 👏🏽 single 👏🏽 one👏🏽. king crissle(@ crissles) link

Black women on the front cover of magazines don’t work, they said. The don’t sell, they said.



Let me just sip my tea and leave this year’s prestigious September covers for your perusal: pic.twitter.com/ciR46KmftL Charlene White(@ CharleneWhite) link

De belangrijkste septembercovers van dit jaar

Beyoncé op de cover van de Amerikaanse Vogue

@Beyonce, in her own words, gets real and raw about body acceptance, opening doors for the next generation of artists, her own family ancestry, and more in our September issue cover story. Tap the link in our bio to read the full piece. Photographed by @tylersphotos, fashion editor @tonnegood, Vogue, September 2018. Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@voguemagazine) op 06 aug 2018 om 15:13 CEST

Kanye West met zijn kinderen North en Saint op de cover van Harper's Bazaar US

“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.” — #KanyeWest with daughter #NorthWest and son #SaintWest on our September subscriber cover. Link in bio to see all the 2018 #BAZAARicons. Styling by @carineroitfeld Photography by @mario_sorrenti Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@harpersbazaarus) op 02 aug 2018 om 14:15 CEST

Het hoogzwangere model Slick Woods op de cover van ELLE UK

Rihanna op de cover van de Britse Vogue

Jaden Smith op de cover van Dazed & Confused

Zendaya op de cover van Marie Claire US

Lupita Nyong'o op de cover van Porter Magazine

Cindy Crawford op de cover van Tatler US

Who better to front @richarddennen’s fashion-packed September issue than the world’s most famous supermodel @CindyCrawford wearing @ChanelOfficial? On sale Thursday 2nd August Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@tatlermagazine) op 30 jul 2018 om 18:04 CEST

Madonna op de cover van de Italiaanse Vogue

Issa Rae op de cover van Ebony

Michele Williams op de cover van Vanity Fair