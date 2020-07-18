Zomers en trendy: zo maak je zelf een neon french manicure Liesbeth De Corte

18 juli 2020

15u43 0 Style De french manicure is terug van weggeweest, zij het met een twist. In plaats van de top van je nagel wit te maken, wordt er bij de hedendaagse variant gekozen voor een fel kleurtje. We leggen stap voor stap uit hoe je het thuis zelf kunt uitproberen.

Wie geregeld op Instagram zit én geïnteresseerd is in beauty, heeft de trend waarschijnlijk zien passeren. De neon french manicure is een update van de bekende klassieker, waarbij het onderste gedeelte van de nagel een natuurlijke kleur krijgt. Bij de traditionele versie worden de toppen van de nagels wit gelakt, bij de nieuwe variant wordt een felle tint gebruikt. Veel bekende sterren en influencers hebben het al eens uitgeprobeerd. Onder meer realityster Kylie Jenner is fan, maar dat geldt ook voor model Paulien Riemis en blogster Elke Sockeel. En wie zoekt naar de hashtags #neonfrench of #coloredtips, vindt meer dan duizenden voorbeelden ter inspiratie.

(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@kyliejenner) op 23 mei 2020 om 03:30 CEST

Wil je deze manicure eens uitproberen? Wij leggen uit hoe je jouw badkamer omtovert tot je hoogstpersoonlijke beautysalon, en je handen in de watten legt. Dat kunnen ze bovendien best gebruiken in tijden van handzeep en desinfecterende gel.

Stap 1: handjes paaien

Begin met een verzorgend handmasker, dat kalmeert geïrriteerde plekjes, verzacht kloven en houdt onze handen zacht en soepel. Je kan ze kant-en-klaar in de parfumerie kopen. Heb je nog ergens latex poetshandschoenen? Trek die er dan overheen. Door de warmte worden de verzorgende bestanddelen extra goed opgenomen.

Van links naar rechts:

• Handmasker, Softening Hand Mask, 13,87 euro, bij Douglas.

• Voedende crème, Lemony Flutter, 12 euro, bij Lush.

• Revitaliserende handschoenen, VIP The Gold Mask Hand, 10,96 euro, bij Planet Parfum.

Stap 2: voorbereidend werk

Nu je handen zacht en soepel zijn, kan je je nagelriemen terugduwen. Daarvoor bestaan speciale bokkenpootjes, maar het kan even goed met de nagel van je duim of met de achterkant van een nagelvijl.

Stap 3: nagelnieuw

Last but not least is het tijd voor de afwerking. Breng eerst een nude of doorzichtige nagellak aan, en laat het laagje goed drogen. Het neon kleurtje kan je makkelijk aanbrengen door een nagelsticker op je nagel te plakken. Zo’n stickers vind je onder meer bij de drogisterij. Een andere optie is om met plakband het grootste deel van je nagel af te plakken, zodat enkel het puntje nog zichtbaar is. Het enige wat je dan nog rest, is een opvallende tintje uitkiezen en schilderen op het puntje van je nagel. Achteraf de sticker of plakband er weer aftrekken, et voilà, het klusje is klaar.

Van links naar rechts:

• Stickers, Wibo, 8,63 euro, bij Bol.com.

• Nude nagellak, Boho, 5,95 euro, bij di!.

• Gele nagellak, OPI, 15,95 euro, bij OPI.

• Blauwe nagellak, Essie, 10,95 euro, bij Zalando.