Zo ziet de nieuwe collectie van Gigi Hadid voor Reebok eruit Nele Annemans

06 februari 2019

13u11 0 Style Gigi Hadid steelt niet alleen de show op de catwalk en voor de lens, maar is ook geen onbekende in de designerwereld. Na haar succesvolle samenwerking met Tommy Hilfiger stapt ze nu in zee met sportlabel Reebok voor haar eerste athleisure-collectie waarvan ze zonet de eerste beelden op Instagram toonde.

De eerste athleisure-collectie van het 23-jarige model in samenwerking met sportmerk Reebok is er eentje geïnspireerd op de jaren 80 en 90 boordevol felle kleuren en comfortabele stuks. Dat de twee de handen in elkaar sloegen voor een sportieve collectie is geen toeval. Gigi Hadid was vroeger immers een fervent sporter. “Sporten speelde een erg belangrijke rol in mijn jeugd en veel van de lessen die ik geleerd heb als atleet zijn de leidraad voor mijn persoonlijke en professionele leven”, vertelt de voormalige volleybalspeelster op haar Instagrampagina. Ze is dan ook erg blij met het resultaat. “Deze collectie voor Reebok is alles waar ik ooit op gehoopt had.”

De Gigi x Reebok-collectie bevat vooral trainingspakken met sportjasjes en trainingsbroeken, maar ook sportbeha’s, -tassen, -shirts en uiteraard ook enkele hippe sneakers en is vanaf nu zowel online als in de winkel verkrijgbaar.