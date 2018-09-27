Zo kies jij de juiste blonde tint voor je lokken
1. Bepaal of je een warme of een koele huidskleur hebt
Om te kunnen beslissen welke tinten blond er het best bij je huid passen, bepaal je allereerst of je een warme of een koele huidskleur hebt. Dit doe je door naar de aders op je pols te kijken. Zijn deze meestal blauw of paars? Dan heb je een koele ondertoon. Zien je aders er groenig uit? Dan heb je een warme huidskleur. Wie een mix heeft van groene en blauwe aders, heeft een neutrale ondertoon, en meteen ook meer keuze wat het kiezen van een blonde haarkleur betreft.
2. Heeft je huid een lichte, roze tint? Dan kies je best voor een koele blonde kleur.
Denk hierbij aan asblond, beige of babyblond.
3. Heb je een donkerdere huid met een gele of gouden ondertoon? Ga dan voor een kleuring die daarbij aansluit.
Denk hierbij aan boterblond, goudblond of karamel.
4. Hou rekening met de kleur van je ogen
Een zachtblonde kleur staat het best bij lichte ogen, donkere ogen staan beter met een blonde kleur waar ook andere tinten in verwerkt zitten.
5. Hou rekening met het ‘onderhoud’
Kies je voor platinablond? Hou er dan rekening mee dat je zeer regelmatig naar de kapper zal moeten om je uitgroei te laten bijwerken.
6. Hou rekening met de staat waarin je haar verkeert
Een blonde kleuring zal er altijd beter uitzien op perfect verzorgd haar. Hou er daarnaast ook rekening mee dat je steeds een shampoo of conditioner gebruikt voor gekleurd haar. Heb je een koele haarkleur? Dan was je je lokken best eens per week met een zilvershampoo om je kleuring koel te houden.
