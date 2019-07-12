Zijn ballerina’s de opvolger van de ‘ugly dad sneaker’? Liesbeth De Corte

12 juli 2019

08u05 0 Style De ‘ugly dad sneakers’ - in de volksmond soms orthopedische sneakers genoemd - zijn al een hele tijd schering en inslag in het straatbeeld. Maar langzamerhand zijn de ‘lelijke schoenen’ alweer op hun retour. Er lijkt zelfs al een waardige opvolger te zijn opgestaan: de ballerina’s.

Bij ballerina’s schiet meteen het woord ‘meisjesachtig’ in het hoofd. De platte schoen met ronde tip was midden jaren 2000 immers vooral populair bij vrouwen en tienermeisjes. Het is dan ook enigszins verrassend dat het schoeisel gespot werd tijdens verschillende mannenmodeshows voor de lente-zomercollecties 2020.

De Amerikaanse ontwerper Thom Browne stuurde bijvoorbeeld balletdanser James Whiteside op de catwalk, mét een tutu en balletslippers aan z’n voeten. Ook bij het Amerikaanse merk Bode, het Duitse modehuis Jil Sander en onze eigenste Dries Van Noten waren gelijkaardige ballerina’s te zien.

Slingerbeweging

Volgens experts is dat mogelijk een teken dat het einde van het tijdperk van de ‘ugly dead sneaker’ nadert. De ietwat sullige sportschoenen werden al in 2013 in de markt gezet door de Belgische ontwerper Raf Simons met de Ozweega sneakers. Sindsdien zijn de onelegante schoenen een vaste waarde geworden in zowat elke collectie van werkelijk alle modehuizen en merken. Maar trop is trop, en trendwatchers en retailers lijken te snakken naar iets nieuws. En wie weet zijn dat wel ballerina’s.

“Je merkt meestal dezelfde beweging op. Eerst wijzen de neuzen allemaal in dezelfde richting, tot de slinger weer de andere kant opslaat”, vertelt Josh Peskowitz, mannenmoderedacteur bij het platform Moda Operandi, aan het magazine Business of Fashion. “En wat is compleet het tegenovergestelde van een opvallende lompe sneaker? Juist ja, schattige slippers.”

De komende maanden zullen verschillende nieuwe trends - waaronder de ballerina’s - dus waarschijnlijk de kop opduiken. Betekent dat dat de lelijke sneakers definitief uit het straatbeeld zullen verdwijnen? De kans is klein. Wereldwijd liggen de verkoopcijfers van sneakers nog steeds 23% hoger dan vorig jaar en de lente-zomercollecties voor 2020 zaten nog steeds tjokvol ‘ugly dad sneakers’.