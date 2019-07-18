Zien: dit zijn de beelden van de eerste campagne van Ariana Grande voor Givenchy Nele Annemans

Zangeres Ariana Grande is officieel aan haar taak als het nieuwe gezicht van Givenchy begonnen. Zo deelde ze zonet de beelden van haar eerste campagne voor het luxueuze modehuis op haar sociale media.

Om hun nieuwe herfst-wintercollectie voor te stellen werd, zoals hun traditie het voorschrijft, een hele reeks portretfoto’s genomen van de zangeres. Ze draagt onder andere een geplooide bloemenjurk, een groene blazer op maat en een off-the-shoulder avondlook.

Grande deelde de eerste foto’s op haar Instagram en schreef erbij dat ze vereerd is om het meisje van Givenchy te mogen zijn en de looks te mogen dragen. “Givenchy is een modehuis waar ik altijd al bewondering voor gehad heb en dat ik nu deel uitmaak van die familie is zo’n grote eer. Ik hou van hun kleding en het vertrouwen en de blijdschap die ze geven aan de mensen die hun stukken dragen. Hun kleding is niet alleen tijdloos en mooi, maar ik ben ook trots dat ik kan werken met een merk dat mensen viert om wie ze zijn”, aldus de zangeres.

Toen Givenchy aankondigde dat Grande het nieuwe gezicht van het modehuis ging worden, vertelde ze dat ze voor haar kozen omdat ze op een natuurlijke manier de geest van de Givenchy-vrouw belichaamt die een beetje brutaal is, vrijgevig en gehuld in een vleugje mysterie.