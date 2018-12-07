Zien: de nieuwe collectie van Burberry en Vivienne Westwood LDC

12u54 0 Style Twee op-en-top Britse iconen die de handen in elkaar slaan. Zo kan je de samenwerking tussen Burberry en Vivienne Westwood wel noemen. Extra leuk is dat de limited-editioncollectie opgedragen wordt aan een goed doel.

De perfecte combinatie van punk en traditie, zo kan je de lijn nog het beste samenvatten. Alle stuks zijn dan ook gebaseerd op ontwerpen van Westwood en in een vintage jasje gestoken met de typische ruit van Burberry.

Het is de eerste samenwerking voor Christopher Bailey, sinds hij aan de slag is als creatief directeur bij het Britse modehuis. “Vivienne Westwood was een van de eerste designers die me inspireerde om zelf ontwerper te worden”, schreef hij daarover eerder al op Instagram. “Toen ik bij Burberry begon, wist ik dat het de perfecte kans zou zijn om met haar samen te werken. Ze is rebels en is een unieek representatie van de Britse stijl, die velen van ons inspireert.”

Cool Earth

De collectie bestaat onder meer uit een double-breasted jas, een geklede broek met hoge taille, een oversized zijden blouse, en een aantal accessoires zoals een beret en platformschoenen. Maar het belangrijkste stuk is zonder twijfel een oversized T-shirt met handgeschreven tekst van Westwood: “‘Cool Earth has a plan to save the rainforest”. Dat T-shirt - en bij uitbreiding de volledige collectie - is dus duidelijk opgedragen aan Cool Eart, een Britse non-profitorganisatie die zich inzet voor het behoud van het regenwoud. Inkomsten van het bewuste T-shirt zouden ook naar het goede doel gaan.

De collectie, die Kate Moss als gezicht heeft trouwens, is online verkrijgbaar. Snel zijn is de boodschap, want een aantal stuks zijn al uitverkocht!