Zara en Jo Malone lanceren nieuwe betaalbare parfumcollectie LDC

19 november 2019

11u33 0 Style Zara heeft onverwacht een nieuwe samenwerking aangekondigd. Samen met bekende parfumeur Jo Malone brengt het Spaanse label enkele uniseks geurtjes op de markt.

In totaal brengen Zara en Jo Malone 8 parfums op de markt. Volgens het modemagazine Business of Fashion verschilt de nieuwe collectie enorm van de andere parfumlijnen die te koop zijn bij het Spaanse merk. “Achter elk geurtje zit dan ook een uniek verhaal”, stelt Jo Malone. “Ik heb ingrediënten gebruikt waar ik al jaren zot van ben.” Op die manier heeft de Britse parfumeur geprobeerd om de samenwerking zo authentiek en persoonlijk mogelijk te houden.

Zeggen dat Jo Malone een grote naam is in de cosmeticawereld, is nog een understatement. De Britse is vooral bekend om haar luxe kaarsen, badproducten en eau de colognes. Een tijdje geleden verkocht ze haar gelijknamige bedrijf Jo Malone aan de multinational Estee Lauder Companies, maar in 2011 maakte ze al haar comeback met Jo Loves, om onder die noemer opnieuw parfums op de markt te brengen.

Voor een product van Jo Loves moet je normaal gezien diep in de buidel tasten, maar de parfums van de Zara-collectie zijn een stuk betaalbaarder. De prijzen variëren van € 5,95 tot € 25,95, en elk flesje is online beschikbaar in 10, 40 en 90 ml.