Zac Posen stopt eigen modemerk, dit zijn een aantal van zijn meest memorabele creaties Timon Van Mechelen

04 november 2019

09u57 0 Style De Amerikaanse mode-ontwerper Zac Posen (39) zet zijn eigenlijk gelijknamige modemerk stop na bijna 20 jaar. Dat maakte de designer zelf bekend in een statement waarin hij vertelt “diep bedroefd” te zijn. Posen was bij het grote publiek vooral bekend als favoriete rodeloperontwerper van de sterren en als jurylid in de tv-serie Project Runway.

House of Z en Z Spoke, de aandeelhouders van het label Zac Posen, stuurden afgelopen vrijdag een statement de wereld in waarin ze aangaven dat het merk niet kon blijven bestaan. Het label stond al een tijdlang te koop maar er werd geen juiste investeerder gevonden.

Posen gaf aan dat hij “diep bedroefd is dat deze reis na 20 jaar aan een eind komt”. Hij lanceerde zijn merk in 2001 nadat hij een jurk voor Naomi Campbell had ontworpen en daarmee opgemerkt werd door enkele invloedrijke mensen in de mode-industrie. “We hebben heel hard gewerkt om ons staande te blijven houden in het uitdagende mode- en winkellandschap”, aldus de ontwerper. “Jammer genoeg heeft het niet genoeg opgebracht om te blijven voortbestaan.”

In een emotionele post op Instagram bedankte hij zijn team:

De New Yorkse ontwerper staat bekend voor zijn glamoureuze sprookjesachtige silhouetten en was al jaar en dag favoriet van grote sterren zoals Rihanna en Michelle Obama. Bekijk hieronder een aantal van zijn meest memorabele ontwerpen.

Gwyneth Paltrow op de Oscars in 2007

Jessica Chastain op het 2011 Cannes Film Festival

Rihanna op het Diamond Ball in 2014

Viola Davis op de Sag Awards in 2016

Claire Danes op het Met Gala in 2016

Katie Holmes op het Met Gala in 2017

Ashley Graham in 2019 op de Academy Awards

Jourdan Dunn in 2019 op het MET Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker op het New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in 2019