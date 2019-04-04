Wordt dit het mode-item van 2019? De Austin-jurk van Topshop verkoopt in geen tijd helemaal uit

Nele Annemans

04 april 2019

11u08

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Style Toen modeketen Topshop eind vorige week zijn nieuwe Austin-jurk met bloemenprint online zette, raakte die al na amper enkele dagen volledig uitverkocht en ook de reacties van menig influencer bleven niet uit. Volgens vele fashionista’s wordt de jurk dan ook dé must have van 2019.

De jurk waar het allemaal om draait is de Austin Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress van Topshop die vergeleken wordt met de jurken van het designermerk Rixo. Het grote verschil? Voor de jurken van Rixo tel je makkelijk meer dan € 300 neer, voor de jurk van Topshop ongeveer € 45.

De jurk is voorzien van vloeiende, korte mouwen, een ronde hals, een mooi uitgesneden open rug, twee splits en een prachtige bloemenprint. Toen de modeketen de jurk op zijn Instagram plaatste, waren de reacties ongezien lovend en toen ze eind vorige week online werd aangeboden, was ze in amper een aantal dagen al helemaal uitverkocht.

Kort daarna verschenen ook tal van influencers in de jurk op Instagram.

De jurk is hoogstwaarschijnlijk binnenkort weer verkrijgbaar via de Engelse webshop voor £ 39, omgerekend iets meer dan € 45 en is ook in topvorm beschikbaar voor £ 32 ofwel iets meer dan € 37.