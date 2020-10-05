Wint Joe Biden de verkiezingen met ... make-up? 'Biden Beauty' is nieuw merk met, wat had je gedacht, een politieke missie

16u55 1 Style Joe Biden is niet alleen in de running om Amerika’s nieuwe president te worden. Hij heeft ook grootse ambities in de beautywereld, blijkbaar. Niet heus, natuurlijk, maar ‘Biden Beauty’ is wel een feit. En de anonieme bollebozen achter het nieuwe cosmeticamerk ijveren voor blauw als dé trend van dit najaar ... ook in de stemhokjes. “Want blauw doet oranje in het niks verdwijnen.”

In de Verenigde Staten is het nog altijd geen sinecure om iedereen aan het stemmen te krijgen. Vooral jongeren zijn moeilijk bereikbaar: zij hebben het meer voor sociale media en influencers dan voor politiek en presidentskandidaten. Dus bedacht een groep anonieme creatievelingen – insiders uit de beautyindustrie, naar verluidt – een nieuwe manier om die jongeren te bereiken: met een hip make-upmerk.

‘Biden Beauty’ is naar eigen zeggen ‘the most influential influencer beauty brand’ van het jaar. Het gezicht: Joe Biden. De catalogus: wat producten betreft, voorlopig eerder minimalistisch. Maar hun boodschap is duidelijk. Je kan voor twintig dollar een beautyblender kopen – een blauwe, natuurlijk. Met als slogan: ‘Blend it like Biden’. En daarnaast prijken ook totebags, hoodies en badges op de webshop. Allemaal in de kleur blauw: de kleur van de democraten in Amerika, maar ook de directe overbuur van oranje in het kleurenwiel. “Maak je gezicht klaar om oranje te verslaan”, schrijft het merk dan ook op Instagram. Eén blik op Trumps huidkleur en je snapt wat ze bedoelen.

De opbrengst van de verkochte items stort het merk door naar het Democratic National Committee, een organisatie die de democratische kandidaten ondersteunt. Maar bovenal wil ‘Biden Beauty’ de jongere generatie aan het stemmen krijgen. ‘Voting is beautiful’, verkondigt een van de badges. En shoppers vinden op bidenbeauty.com ook info over stemregistratie, statistieken die aantonen hoezeer jongeren de verkiezingen kunnen beïnvloeden en meer nuttige inlichtingen. “Stemmen is echte selfcare”, schrijft het merk op sociale media.