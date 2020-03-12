Wil je een juweel van Virgil Abloh? Dan moet je eerst een vragenlijst invullen Liesbeth De Corte

12 maart 2020

14u54 0 Style De Amerikaanse ontwerper Virgil Abloh heeft een nieuwe juwelenlijn uitgebracht. Niet zo opvallend, ware het niet dat je eerst een vragenlijst moet invullen als je een item op de kop wil tikken.

Voor z’n nieuwste collectie heeft Virgil Abloh samengewerkt met Jacob & Co, een bekende juwelier opgericht door diamantontwerper Jacob Arabo. De lijn bestaat uit oorbellen, armbanden, kettingen en geldclips, allemaal in de vorm van paperclips. Elk stuk is bovendien voorzien van tientallen diamanten, en logischerwijs dus ook van een stevig prijskaartje. Zo kan de prijs variëren van 2.670 tot maar liefst 64.000 euro.

Wie zich de trotse eigenaar wil noemen van één van de juwelen van Abloh, moet nog meer doen dan diep in de buidel tasten. Je moet de persoonlijke toestemming krijgen van de ontwerper. “Mensen moeten eerst een vragenlijst invullen. Ik bekijk vervolgens elke aanvraag en kies wie er kans maakt op een sieraad. Allemaal heel oldschool dus.”

Geïnteresseerden moeten een mail sturen naar officesupplies@canary---yellow.com. Daarna krijgen ze de vragenlijst terug in de mailbox, klaar om ingevuld te worden.