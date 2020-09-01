Wie is Mats Rombaut, de Belgische designer die geprezen wordt door Vogue? Liesbeth De Corte

01 september 2020

10u08 1 Style Onze landgenoot Mats Rombaut is goed bezig. Hij maakt furore met zijn vegan schoenen, mag Bella Hadid tot zijn fans rekenen en richtte zonet een nieuw label op: Virón. En dat is modebijbel Vogue niet ontgaan. Het magazine wijdde een lovend artikel aan de designer. Reden genoeg om hem ook eens op te snorren.

Na zijn studies Fashion Design in Barcelona begon Mats Rombaut 12 jaar geleden aan zijn modecarrière. Eerst bij het Franse modehuis Lanvin, later bij het Kroatische designlabel Damir Doma. Zijn voornaamste bezigheid? Het ontwerpen en produceren van accessoires voor mannen.

Voor z’n job moest de Gentenaar geregeld naar Italië reizen om de fabrieken te bezoeken. Tijdens één van die tripjes kreeg hij het idee om een eigen label op te richten. Want hoewel hij het tof vond om te werken voor zo’n groter merk, kon hij het niet aanzien dat er zo veel afval gecreëerd werd tijdens het productieproces. “Ik wou de dingen anders aanpakken”, vertelt hij aan Vogue. “Je hoort van alles over de klimaatverandering en de impact van de mode-industrie op het milieu. Meer motivatie heb je toch niet nodig om het beter te willen doen?”

Slippers van sla

Zo gezegd, zo gedaan. In 2013 richtte hij het gelijknamige label ROMBAUT op, en sindsdien brengt de ontwerper regelmatig übercoole veganistische schoenen op de markt. En het is nog een understatement om te zeggen dat die goed in de smaak vallen. Bekende namen als Bella Hadid, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Grimes, Oscar and the Wolf en Dvtch Norris zijn fan. En eerlijk gezegd? Wij ook. Zo bracht Mats twee jaar geleden slippers uit die geïnspireerd waren op sla. Het resultaat zag er grappig uit, en ging destijds nog viraal op sociale media.

Lief voor de planeet

Deze zomer lanceerde Mats ook een tweede label, genaamd Virón, dat minder futuristisch en meer down-to-earth is dan z’n grote broer. Al zijn er ook gelijkenissen: alle sneakers komen met een grote chunky zool. Daarnaast blijft duurzaamheid een stokpaardje. Zo gebruikt hij ecologisch leer gemaakt van appels of maïs, de zolen bestaan uit gerecycleerd rubber en sommige schoenen zijn gemaakt van oude tenten en zakken van het leger.

Ook heeft Mats een natte droom: dat klanten de schoenen weer terugbrengen als ze afgedragen zijn, zodat ze gerecycleerd en hergebruikt kunnen worden om een nieuw paar mee te maken. “Nu worden schoenen op ’t einde gewoon weggesmeten. We moeten eens goed nadenken hoe we die gewoonte kunnen doorbreken. Dat is de toekomst volgens mij.”