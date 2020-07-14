Wie het schoentje past ... Rihanna lanceert morgen haar allereerste collectie (en wij zijn er weg van!) Nele Annemans

Fans van Rihanna (32) én torenhoge hakken kunnen hun hart ophalen: vanaf morgen 15 juli is haar eerste schoenencollectie van het label Fenty verkrijgbaar. Dat nieuws maakte de zangeres en onderneemster zelf bekend op haar Instagrampagina.

Vanaf morgen kan je de nieuwe collectie Fenty-schoenen in huis halen. Daarvoor werkte Rihanna samen met Amina Muaddi. Een doordachte zet, zo blijkt want die 32-jarige schoenenontwerpster maakte vorig jaar veel furore met haar Gilda-schoenen. Oftewel: de sandaaltjes die vooral opvallen door hun speciale hak.

De Gilda-hakken werden en masse gekocht door celebrity’s als Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner en Katie Holmes en deden de website van Muaddi boomen.

Eind maart maakte Muaddi nog een capsulecollectie met luxemerk MyTheresa. Ook dat was een schot in de roos, want de schoenen verkochten meteen uit, ondanks het prijskaartje van 750 euro per paar.

En nu gaat ze dus ook in zee met popster Rihanna. En hoewel er nog niks over de prijs geweten is, is snel zijn waarschijnlijk de boodschap gezien de populariteit van beide dames. Maar niet getreurd als je morgen geen paar op de kop kan tikken. Zowel Rihanna als Muaddi kondigden al aan dat ze in de toekomst normaal gezien nog zullen samenwerken.