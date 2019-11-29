Welke froufrou past bij jouw gezichtsvorm? BV-kapper geeft tips Margo Verhasselt

29 november 2019

14u04 0 Style Laura Tesoro toonde op Instagram haar nieuwe coupe. De zangeres heeft de schaar in haar froufrou laten zetten. Zin om hetzelfde te doen? We leggen uit welke froufrou bij jouw gezichtsvorm past.

BV-kapper Jochen Vanhoudt: “Wanneer je voor een froufrou kiest, zijn er in de eerste plaats twee zaken waarmee je rekening moet houden. Je moet kijken naar het gelaat, en zien welk type froufrou bij je gezichtsvorm past. Maar daarnaast is het ook belangrijk dat je gaat kijken naar welke karakteristieken van je gezicht je onzeker maken of erg opvallen, want die moet je dan juist wel of niet gaan benadrukken. Vind je bijvoorbeeld dat je een grote neus hebt of een opvallende kin? Dan kan je froufrou die optisch nog vergroten of verkleinen.” Benieuwd welke pony bij jouw gezichtsvorm past? Jochen geeft raad.

Rond gezicht

“Het is bij een rond gezicht de bedoeling dat je je gezicht langer gaat maken. Met een rond gezicht kan je een volle en recht afgesneden pony makkelijk hebben. Een afgeronde snit maakt je gezicht net nog ronder, terwijl een recht afgesneden froufrou je gezicht meer in balans brengt door het iets hoekiger te maken. Extra tip: kies voor een pony die net boven je wenkbrauwen valt, zo zal je gezicht langer lijken.”

Vierkant gezicht

Een foto die is geplaatst door Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) op 22 jun. 2016 om 20:56 CEST

“Net zoals bij een rond gezicht wil je je gezicht wat meer in balans brengen. Hier vermijd je echter beter de rechte froufrou, maar ga je beter voor een nonchalante versie à la Brigitte Bardot. Plukken die speels in je gezicht vallen en wat verschil in lengte verzachten je gelaat en creëren meer harmonie. Ga de kaaklijn niet te bloot leggen, maar opteer eerder voor een schuine bles. “

Ovaal gezicht

“Zoals altijd zijn zij met een ovaal gezicht weer bij de gelukkigen als het op kapsels aankomt: bijna iedere soort pony staat mooi bij jouw gezichtsvorm. Mag het wat specialer zijn? Kies dan eens voor een froufrou met middenscheiding. Staat overigens heel erg mooi bij de alom populaire lange bob.”

Hartvormig gezicht

“Heb je een uitgesproken kaaklijn en hartvormig gezicht? Dan kies je best voor een uitgedunde pony die wat langer aan de zijkant valt.”

Driehoekig gezicht

“Wanneer je een driehoekig gezicht hebt, kies je volgens de kapper beter voor een froufrou die bovenaan fijn begint en schuin uitloopt zodat je kaaklijn iets minder benadrukt wordt. “

Omgekeerde driehoek

“Bij de omgekeerde driehoek is het dan weer het tegenovergestelde. Je voorhoofd krijgt meer vrijheid en de focus moet niet te hard liggen op je fijne kaak. Vraag aan de kapper je pony zo te knippen dat je froufrou frivool en luchtig valt.”

Diamanten gezicht

“Mensen met een diamantvormig gezicht hebben niet erg veel keuze wanneer het op pony’s aankomt. Al kunnen ze wel kiezen voor de immens populaire curtain bang waarmee je erg veel kanten uitkan.”