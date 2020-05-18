Wat is ‘biz-leisure’, de nieuwste term in modeland? Liesbeth De Corte

18 mei 2020

14u07 0 Style Strak in het pak naar het werk. Het lijkt wel iets uit een ver verleden, want sinds de lockdown heeft onze joggingbroek een vooraanstaande plaats in onze kledingkast veroverd. En dat zal een invloed hebben op hoe we ons kleden wanneer we weer naar kantoor gaan. Als we trendsetters mogen geloven, is biz-leisure bezig aan een opmars.

Biz-leisure, oftewel Zoom chic, is een nieuwe modegenre dat ontstaan is door het collectieve thuisarrest. Veel mensen die al weken telewerken, konden immers de lokroep van de joggingbroek niet weerstaan. Tegelijk hebben we nog nooit zo veel gevideochat als nu. En tijdens die Zoom-meetings met collega’s of vrienden willen we er natuurlijk niet uitzien als een slons.

De oplossing: de combinatie van een comfortabele broek met een formeler bovenstuk. Business on top, comfort in the bottom. Sweatpants en een blazer? Prima. Fietsbroek met een stijlvolle blouse? Waarom ook niet.

Het past in ieder geval perfect bij de athleisure-trend die al enkele seizoenen meegaat. Hierbij draag je sportkledij - sneakers, joggingbroeken, sweatshirts of polo’s - als alledaagse outfit. De truc is om je garderobe te upgraden met een elegant, verfijnder item, zoals een off-shoulder top, een mooie coltrui, een pantalon of een paar goede hakken.

Nood aan wat inspiratie? Deze influencers geven alvast het goede voorbeeld.