Waarom Monica uit 'Friends' hét stijlicoon is voor de zomer

23 mei 2019

11u10

Bron: The Guardian 0 Style Volgens de Britse krant The Guardian is Monica uit de serie ‘Friends’ het ultieme stijlicoon van nu. En ook op een event van de luxewebshop Net-a-Porter werd het personage geroemd als inspiratiebron voor hun inkopers. Haar stijl heeft zelfs een naam nu: ‘The Monaissance’.

‘De Rachel’. Je moet het nog maar horen, of je weet al waarover het gaat. Er is zelfs een Wikipedia-pagina aan gewijd. Weet je toch niet waar alle heisa over gaat? We doelen op het kapsel van Rachel Green, het personage dat Jennifer Aniston vertolkte in ‘Friends’. Vanaf de mid jaren 90 was haar halflange bob met losse laagjes de meest begeerde coupe ter wereld en ook de kledingstijl van het personage was en is razend populair.

Nu is er echter een kaper op de kust, iemand uit de nabije omgeving van Rachel: volgens The Guardian is Monica Geller de enige echte ‘poster girl for 90s normcore’. Denk daarbij aan losse jeansbroeken die hoog in de taille zitten, grove witte sneakers, geruite flanellen hemden, blazers met epauletten in de schouders en een rij dubbele knopen, zijden sjaaltjes strak in de nek geknoopt, korte wollen truitjes en haarspeldjes.

Nieuwe generatie

Volgens The Guardian heeft veel te maken met Netflix die de serie begin 2018 wereldwijd beschikbaar maakte op haar platform. Ze schrijven dat een nieuwe generatie de sitcom ontdekt heeft, en dat de kledingstijl uit de jaren 90 net bij hen zo populair is. Onder andere Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid en ook Harry Styles werden volgens de krant al gespot in looks die Monica zo had gedragen.