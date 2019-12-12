Waarom je plots zo veel bananen ziet op sociale media LDC

12 december 2019

16u01 1 Style Wat is geel en verschijnt om de haverklap op je sociale media? Jawel: bananen. De aanleiding is het laatste kunstwerk van de Italiaan Maurizio Cattelan, die tijdens een kunstbeurs hetzelfde stuk fruit tegen de muur had geplakt met een stuk ducttape.

Je kan het niet gemist hebben: de laatste dagen staat de wereld in rep en roer door een stuk fruit. Een banaan, dus. Het begon allemaal toen Maurizio Cattelan vorige week op de kunstbeurs Art Basel in Miami Beach eentje tegen een muur had geplakt. Het werk, genaamd ‘Comedian’, was maar liefst 150.000 dollar (135.000 euro) waard. Met de nadruk op ‘was’. Want om de hetze compleet te maken, stak een andere artiest de banaan gewoon in zijn keelgat.

De reacties zijn dan ook gemengd en gaan van ‘dit is compleet gek’ tot ‘dit is iconisch, inventief en een krachtig statement’. Veel socialemediagebruikers kunnen er daarentegen wel de humor van inzien. Meer zelfs: ze plaatsen massaal foto’s van bananen online.

Ook beroemdheden en merken zijn al mee op de gele fruitkar gesprongen. Onder meer model Brooke Shields poste een selfie met een banaan en blauwe plakband op haar voorhoofd, en ook het superhippe Franse label Jacquemus maakte een kopie. Het modemerk gebruikte daarbij geen banaan, maar wel een geel exemplaar van z’n piepkleine iconische Le Chiquito-tas. In eigen land pakt winkelketen Carrefour dan weer uit met een reclamecampagne gebaseerd op de banaan.

Op zoek naar een overzicht van alle grappige replica’s? Dat treft, want kunstgalerie Perrotin wijdde een hele Instagram-pagina aan de heisa. Je vindt er een verzameling van quasi alle foto’s die spotten met de banaan. De boodschap: kijken en smullen maar.