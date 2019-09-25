VSCO-girls veroveren het internet, maar wie zijn ze juist? Valérie Wauters

25 september 2019

17u02 0 Style Ken je de nieuwste socialemediatrend al? Zogenaamde VSCO-girls duiken her en der op Instagram op. Maar wie zijn die VSCO-girls nu juist? Wij leggen het je graag even uit.

VSCO-girls zijn een subcultuur, ontstaan uit apps zoals TikTok en Instagram. Hun naam hebben ze te danken aan de VSCO-app, die je gebruikt om foto’s te bewerken. VSCO is bekend om z’n filters, waarbij de meest populaire look die je ermee creëert een soort van beachy, Californische vibe heeft. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk ben je al wel eens een VSCO-girl tegengekomen op je Instagram-feed, zonder het zelf te beseffen.

Tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

Een VSCO-girl herkennen

VSCO-girls herken je aan haar accessoires. Op een foto zie je haar zelden zonder één of meer van de volgende dingen:

- Birckenstocks of Crocs

- Een scrunchie in het haar

- Een hydroflask waterfles

- Herbruikbare metalen rietjes

- Vans

- Halskettingen met schelpen

- Vriendschapsbandjes

- Instax- of polaroidcamera’s

- Pastelkleurige nagellak

- Verzorgingsproducten van Mario Badescu

- Fjällräven-rugzakken

- Stickers op hun laptop of waterfles

- Carmex lippenbalsem

Tekst gaat verder onder de foto’s.

Qua taalgebruik herken je een VSCO-girl aan uitdrukkingen als ‘sksksk’ en ‘and I oop’, waarbij de eerste uitdrukking plezier of onhandigheid moet uitdrukken en de laatste vooral bedoeld wordt om shock, verrassing of schaamte uit te drukken.