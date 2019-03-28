Vrouwen strijden samen om het stereotiepe schoonheidsbeeld te doorbreken (en BV’s doen mee) TVM

16u46 1 Style Gelijktijdig met NINA’s eigen Gelijktijdig met NINA’s eigen #Realfie campagne waarin we oproepen om een selfie door te sturen waarbij je maar één keer klikt en geen filter gebruikt, lanceert ook Dove een project om het stereotiepe schoonheidsideaal te doorbreken. Ook een aantal BV’s zoals Eline De Munck en Eva Daeleman hebben zich ondertussen achter de actie geschaard.

70% van de vrouwen in de wereld herkent zich nog steeds niet in de mediabeelden die ze dagelijks voorgeschoteld krijgen. Dat blijkt uit een onderzoek in opdracht van Dove bij 9.027 vrouwen tussen 18 en 64 jaar in 11 landen wereldwijd.

Daarom lanceert Dove samen met Getty Images, de internationale fotodatabank voor media en reclamebureaus, en GirlGaze, een wereldwijd netwerk van 200.000 fotografen, het project #ToonOns of #ShowUs in het Engels. Ze stellen daarvoor 5.000 foto’s beschikbaar van vrouwen uit 39 landen in alle vormen en maten. Daarmee willen ze het schoonheidsbeeld dat ons van alle kanten wordt opgedrongen, verder opentrekken om zo tot een nieuwe standaard voor een authentiekere, diversere en inclusievere voorstelling van vrouwen te komen. De beelden zijn beschikbaar voor media en adverteerders die ze kunnen gebruiken in hun projecten en campagnes.

Het cosmeticamerk hoopt zo het zelfvertrouwen van vrouwen te stimuleren en hen te tonen zoals ze zelf gezien willen worden. Om de campagne extra in de verf te zetten, roepen ze vrouwen ook zelf op om een eerlijke foto van zichzelf te posten. Net zoals wij bij NINA ook doen met de #realfies die we binnenkort op onze site of in het magazine gaan posten. Een aantal bekende en niet-bekende voorbeelden: