Vrouwen delen massaal make-uploze selfies om acne bespreekbaar te maken SV

09u25 0 Getty Images Style We zitten boordevol vooroordelen. De trein zal wel weer vertraging hebben. Je favoriete 'Game of Thrones'-personage zal in seizoen 8 waarschijnlijk alsnog het loodje leggen. En mensen met acne verzorgen zich gewoon niet goed. Onzin, natuurlijk.

Acne is net een ontzettend veelvoorkomend probleem. Maar liefst 1 op de 10 heeft er last van. Sommigen hebben het enkel tijdens de gevreesde puberjaren, anderen blijven er nadien nog een hele poos mee kampen, en bij nog andere vrouwen duikt het pas na hun 25ste plots de kop op. De oorzaak? Dat is niet zo eenvoudig. Van stress en slaaptekort tot hormonen, vervuiling,UV-straling of gewoon genetische pech.

Wat de reden ook mag zijn, feit is dat acne nog steeds omgeven wordt door een taboe. Iets waar ook Kendall Jenner van kan meespreken, want toen het model op de Golden Globes verscheen met een zichtbaar onrustige huid, kreeg ze heel wat commentaar over zich heen. Belachelijk, vindt blogster Em Ford. Als antwoord postte zij een make-uploze foto op Instagram, waarop haar acne duidelijk te zien is.

In het bijschrift richtte ze zich tot Kendall en iedereen die wel eens last heeft van een onrustige huid: "Van de ene vrouw tegen de andere, dankjewel om je middelvinger op te steken naar alle idioten van deze wereld. Acne maakt ons ontzettend onzeker, en ik geloof dat we die angst alleen maar kunnen onderdrukken door andere vrouwen te leren kennen die even geweldig zijn. Die niks geven om hun acne en niet bang zijn om erover te praten en te vertellen dat het doodnormaal is. Ik ben er zeker van dat hoe meer we erover praten, hoe minder controversieel het onderwerp zal worden, hoe minder we anderen zullen beoordelen en hoe minder onzeker we zelf zullen worden."

En Ford is niet alleen. Steeds meer vrouwen op Instagram laten de filters voor wat ze zijn, en tonen hun huid zoals die echt is. Onder de hashtags #acne, #acnepositivity en #skinpositivity delen vrouwen massaal foto's van hun huidproblemen, om te laten zien dat je niet alleen bent.

Of Khaleesi en Sansa Stark het einde van de legendarische serie zullen halen, blijft voorlopig nog een raadsel. Maar wat wél vaststaat, is dat het oké is om niet perfect te zijn.

Do u ever just care about someone so much that it physically hurts because same Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@pigss) op 09 jan 2018 om 00:41 CET