Vrouwen delen massaal make-uploze selfies om acne bespreekbaar te maken
Acne is net een ontzettend veelvoorkomend probleem. Maar liefst 1 op de 10 heeft er last van. Sommigen hebben het enkel tijdens de gevreesde puberjaren, anderen blijven er nadien nog een hele poos mee kampen, en bij nog andere vrouwen duikt het pas na hun 25ste plots de kop op. De oorzaak? Dat is niet zo eenvoudig. Van stress en slaaptekort tot hormonen, vervuiling,UV-straling of gewoon genetische pech.
Wat de reden ook mag zijn, feit is dat acne nog steeds omgeven wordt door een taboe. Iets waar ook Kendall Jenner van kan meespreken, want toen het model op de Golden Globes verscheen met een zichtbaar onrustige huid, kreeg ze heel wat commentaar over zich heen. Belachelijk, vindt blogster Em Ford. Als antwoord postte zij een make-uploze foto op Instagram, waarop haar acne duidelijk te zien is.
In het bijschrift richtte ze zich tot Kendall en iedereen die wel eens last heeft van een onrustige huid: "Van de ene vrouw tegen de andere, dankjewel om je middelvinger op te steken naar alle idioten van deze wereld. Acne maakt ons ontzettend onzeker, en ik geloof dat we die angst alleen maar kunnen onderdrukken door andere vrouwen te leren kennen die even geweldig zijn. Die niks geven om hun acne en niet bang zijn om erover te praten en te vertellen dat het doodnormaal is. Ik ben er zeker van dat hoe meer we erover praten, hoe minder controversieel het onderwerp zal worden, hoe minder we anderen zullen beoordelen en hoe minder onzeker we zelf zullen worden."
En Ford is niet alleen. Steeds meer vrouwen op Instagram laten de filters voor wat ze zijn, en tonen hun huid zoals die echt is. Onder de hashtags #acne, #acnepositivity en #skinpositivity delen vrouwen massaal foto's van hun huidproblemen, om te laten zien dat je niet alleen bent.
Dear @kendalljenner, From one woman with acne to another, thanks for having the courage to stick your middle finger up 🖕🏻 at the petty minded idiots of the world 💁🏼♀️. When @kyliejenner called me to talk about my acne, all things skin, and how social media can make you feel - she mentioned how proud she was of YOU for dealing with your skin in the public eye... and girl 👏🏻 you’re a rock star 🌟 💁🏼♀️. Acne is a massive insecurity for people all over, and I truly believe that the only way to truly alleviate these worries, insecurities and fears, is to have more women like yourself, who live their life with a kickass IDGAF attitude about their acne and talk about how completely normal it is 👊🏻. I strongly believe that the more we talk about these things, the less taboo these conversations will become... The less judgmental we become of others. And the less insecure we become of ourselves. So Kendall 🙌🏻 thanks for kicking ass 🙌🏻 you looked freaking fabulous. Em x
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE 👀 Put your hand up if you’ve had skin problems 🙋🏼 Keep your hand up if it’s affected you mentally 🙋🏼 Everyone has their own stories, everyone’s been through their own battles, but NO ONE is alone. I’ve shared my skin story before & it’s something I still struggle with, it’s only recently just settled down after a big flare up. My skin is always the first sign of something going on internally & this time round it was after my kidney infection & antibiotics. I’ve been really trying to rebalance my gut bacteria with probiotics & foods. I was in tears last week about the state my skin was in & went on a rage of picking & squeezing (the worst thing for it) because I was so upset. I felt embarrassed & just wanted to cover up my face. No matter how much I promote body confidence, I still really suffer with bad days BUT sharing it on my insta stories really helped me realise there are so many of you going through it too. It can be consuming & so so hard but we’re in this together girls. The best piece of advice I can give is to find that one person who makes you forget about your skin, who you’re so comfortable around that you don’t even think about it. And if you have any friends suffering too, be their support, remind them how amazing they are inside & their skin does not define them. You’ve got me, I’ve got YOU 💛 #WorldMentalHealthDay
Because having acne is not a flaw. And I’ve accepted, I’m gonna have acnes for the rest of my life. Every day, every year, until I die. And that’s okay. And maybe this is the wrong idea to have. Every dermatologist I’ve ever seen has promised me a solution. Products have improved it — but nothing I tried ever cured anything, until now. So maybe this seems like giving up. But it only seems like giving up when what you were working for is something worth achieving. I don’t believe that a clear, perfect skin is worth soooooo much of my effort. At some point you decide that your efforts are better directed towards acceptance of yourself and your body. I have seen such beautiful communities of women rising up in appreciating their natural facial hair, their plus-sized shape, their lack of curves, their skin tones — you name it. All of these movements and communities embrace their bodies; the movements fighting against the idea that what makes them different from other people is wrong and needs to be changed. I want to see more women (and men) owning their acne as part of their bodies, not something that needs to be removed. Acne comes from my body, whether it be my hormones or my genes; it comes from me. It is mine; like my hands and my smile. I won't lie, but I have hated my skin for years until one day my Mother told me that, "You, my daughter have turned into a beautiful lady, I hope you reckon the fact? You're flawless in my eyes, and I love you like I've loved you the first day I held you in my arms. No amount of makeup can make you look pretty the way your acnes does. Why don't you just eat and rest up properly rather than covering your flaws and trying to fix it all the time? Give it some time and this too shall heal. Make up never helped anybody. Learn to accept your body the way it's gifted by GOD ." That was the moment I realized, I am in no need of impressing the people who have been seeing me flawless over the internet all these time. Make-up is amazing, no lies. But coating your acne popping skin with make up makes it worse. And blemishes? Lady, you're a tiger who earned her stripes. Have you seen my natural contour though? ✨👑
