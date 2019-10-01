Vrouw wandelt doodleuk de catwalk van Chanel mee op, Gigi Hadid leidt haar eraf TVM

01 oktober 2019

14u04 4 Style Van top tot teen gehuld in Chanel liep Marie Benoliele, ook wel bekend als Marie S’Infiltre, een comédienne en YouTube-ster, plots mee op de catwalk tijdens de modeshow van het Franse modehuis in Parijs vandaag. Gigi Hadid wist haar uiteindelijk van de catwalk te leidden samen met een groepje andere modellen. Eerder deze week deed Benoliele hetzelfde tijdens de show van lingeriemerk Etam.

Modemerk Chanel stelde vandaag de nieuwe lente- en zomercollectie voor 2020 voor in Parijs. De show vond plaats op nagebootste daken van enkele huizen, wat volgens ontwerpster Virginie Viard als eerbetoon bedoeld was aan de Franse hoofdstad omdat die zo bekend staat om zijn met zink bedekte daken en schoorsteenpotten. De collectie zelf was met een iets jonger publiek in het achterhoofd ontworpen, zo waren er verschillende shortjes en jumpsuits te zien en weinig klassieke avondjurken.

Toch was het niet de collectie of de locatie die met de meeste aandacht ging lopen. YouTube-ster Marie Benoliele die meer dan 194.000 volgers op Instagram heeft, stapte tijdens de finale van de show namelijk doodleuk mee de catwalk op. Gehuld in een zwart-wit mantelpakje van Chanel viel ze niet eens echt op. De aanwezige security probeerde haar er snel af te halen, maar model Gigi Hadid (24) was hen voor. Subtiel wees ze Benoliele de andere richting op en met behulp van enkele andere modellen haalden ze haar eraf.

De YouTube-ster beschrijft zichzelf als een ‘infiltrator’ en wil door te infiltreren de komische realiteit achter het nieuws onthullen, aldus haar YouTube-biografie.