Voormalig topmodel en ex van Heath Ledger maakt comeback op de catwalk TVM

14 september 2018

13u06

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Na haar vervroegd pensioen in 2008, was Gemma Ward nog amper te zien op de catwalk. Deze week maakte het voormalig topmodel en de ex van wijlen Heath Ledger echter haar comeback op New York Fashion Week voor modemerk Proenza Schouler.

De Australische Gemma Ward was het jongste model ooit dat op de cover van Vogue te zien was. Ze liep in de jaren 2000 shows voor alle grote modehuizen, was te zien in talloze campagnes en werd door de Franse Vogue zelfs uitgeroepen tot één van de dertig meest invloedrijke mannequins ter wereld. Daarnaast speelde ze ook mee in de thriller The Strangers, The Black Balloon en zelfs in Pirates of the Carribean. De nu 30-jarige Ward was kortom razend populair, maar daar kwam in 2008 abrupt een einde aan.

Relatie met Heath Ledger

Ze had namelijk een kortstondige relatie met Heath Ledger en zou erbij geweest zijn toen overleed. Ze deed nog één opdracht voor de Spaanse Marie Claire, maar besloot daarna om tijd voor haarzelf te nemen om bij familie en vrienden te kunnen zijn. In 2014 verscheen ze uit het niets terug op de catwalk van Prada tijdens Milan Fashion Week. In de jaren daarop deed ze weer enkele opdrachten voor onder andere de Australische Vogue en Calvin Klein, maar ze bleef relatief uit de spotlights.

Tot nu dan? Deze week liep ze mee in de lente- en zomershow voor 2019 van modemerk Proenza Schouler en dat deed ze alsof ze nooit was weggeweest. In een hemd met tie dye print en een lange jeansshort met daaronder nog een andere broek. Ze werd op de catwalk vergezeld door onder andere Sasha Pivovarova and Kaia Gerber.