Voor het eerst publiceert magazine Vanity Fair een cover van een zwarte fotograaf Liesbeth De Corte

15 juli 2020

15u19 0 Style Het zomer-nummer van Vanity Fair is er eentje om in te blikken: voor het eerst is de coverfoto gemaakt door een zwarte fotograaf. Op de voorpagina staat niemand minder dan actrice Viola Davis.

Het eerste nummer van Vanity Fair verscheen in 1914, en na een lange pauze werd het in tijdschrift in 1983 nieuw leven ingeblazen. En toch heeft het al die jaren geduurd, tot er nu - eindelijk - een zwarte fotograaf werd ingeschakeld om de coverfoto te shooten. Het gaat om de Amerikaan Dario Calmese. Vorig jaar werkte hij al eens samen met Vanity Fair, toen hij acteur Billy Porter moest fotograferen voor het maandblad. Nu mag hij dus de voorpagina voor z'n rekening nemen.

Calmese kreeg actrice Viola Davis voor z’n lens. Je kent haar misschien van de fims ‘The Help’ en ‘Fences’ , of de serie ‘How to Get Away with Murder’. “Ik wou Viola neerzetten als een soort zwarte Madonna, iemand die elke tegenslag of moeilijkheid weet om te zetten naar iets positiefs. Of als een zwarte Athena. Je weet wel: de Griekse godin van rechtvaardigheid, overwinning en wijsheid", reageert de fotograaf.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Vanity Fair kreeg al langer kritiek op het gebrek aan diversiteit in het magazine. Iets wat Viola Davis erkent. “In het verleden stonden er amper zwarte vrouwen op de voorpagina”, zegt ze in het interview met het tijdschrift. “Als je dat combineert met hoe de maatschappij zwarte vrouwen behandelt, voelt het aan als een dubbele klap in het gezicht. Alsof wij - zwarte vrouwen - onzichtbaar zijn.”

Ook hoofdredactrice Radhika Jones steekt de hand in eigen boezem. Ze heeft een open brief neergepend, die werd gepubliceerd in dezelfde zomereditie van Vanity Fair. Daarin geeft ze toe dat er sinds de heruitgave in 1983 amper 17 zwarte vrouwen op de cover hebben gestaan. “Davis heeft gelijk, als ze zegt dat zwarte vrouwen - en zwarte mannen ook trouwens - te weinig aandacht krijgen. Lange tijd was het eerder een uitzondering dat je een zwarte artiest, atleet of politicus in ons tijdschrift zag. Het is hoog tijd dat we dat veranderen.”