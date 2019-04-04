Voor het eerst lesbisch koppel in campagne Ralph Lauren Margo Verhasselt

04 april 2019

11u10

Bron: Independent 0 Style Ralph Lauren heeft zijn nieuwe campagne de wereld ingestuurd. Wat viel daarbij op? Voor het eerst in het 52-jarig bestaan van het merk toont een lesbisch koppel de collectie.

De video focust over het algemeen op families en toont dan ook acht echte gezinnen die een kijk geven in hun leven, uiteraard allemaal van kop tot teen gekleed in Ralph Lauren. Er wordt steeds meer gefocust op diversiteit in de modewereld en dat heeft Ralph Lauren begrepen. De campagne toont dan ook heel wat diverse gezinnen, zoals een alleenstaande ouder, een gezin met meerdere generaties en een holebikoppel.

“De betekenis van familie wordt steeds groter en is persoonlijker dan ooit”, zegt Jonathan Bottomley, chief marketing bij Ralph Lauren. “We geloven dat familie ons sterk maakt en de campagne drukt dat uit.”

Zowel de modellen als het label worden geprezen op sociale media. “Holebi rolmodellen voor altijd”, schreef een fan. “De campagne is echt mooi”, voegde iemand anders er nog aan toe.