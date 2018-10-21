Volslank model boycot de Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Liesbeth De Corte

21 oktober 2018

15u04

Bron: Nylon 0 Style De Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show staat bekend om de vele lingeriesetjes, de befaamde Fantasy bra en de supermodellenclub die jaar na jaar de catwalk verovert. Wat niet in dat rijtje hoort: diversiteit. En dat tot grote onvrede van plussizemodel Robyn Lawley.

Victoria’s Secret heeft zeker en vast wel al kleine stapjes in de goede richting gezet. Zo zal er dit jaar voor het eerst een Filipijns model, Kelsey Merrit, en iemand met de huidaandoening vitiligo, Winnie Harlow, meelopen. Maar jammer hebben alle Victoria’s Secret Angels nog steeds maatje XXS, ellenlange benen én een wasbordje waar menig vrouw van droomt.

En dat is jammer, vindt onder meer Robyn Lawley, een van de meest beroemde plussizemodellen ter wereld. Daarom is ze een petitie gestart om de modeshow van het lingerielabel te boycotten. “Het wordt tijd dat Victoria’s Secret alle vrouwen erkent, in alle vormen en maten. Het maakt niet uit welke leeftijd of etniciteit iemand heeft”, schrijft ze op Instagram. Iets minder dan 1.000 vrouwen hebben hun handtekening al onder de petitie gezet.

Ze roept vrouwen niet alleen op om de fashion show te negeren, maar ze vraagt ook om foto’s te delen op Instagram met de hashtag #weareallangels. Voor elke post met die hashtag zal het lingeriemerk ThirdLove een beha doneren aan de non-profitorganisatie Support the Girls dat lingerie, maandverband en tampons uitdeelt aan dakloze vrouwen.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Victoria’s Secret onder vuur komt te liggen door het gebrek aan diversiteit. Vorig jaar nog riep het plussizemodel Ashley Graham het lingerielabel op humoristische wijze op het matje. Ze deelde destijds een foto van zichzelf op Instagram, mét lingerie en de typische Victoria’s Secret-vleugels. “Ik heb mijn eigen vleugels”, schreef ze er toen spitsvondig bij.