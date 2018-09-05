Volgens Vogue zijn deze 3 jongeren de meest invloedrijke Antwerpenaren Timon Van Mechelen

05 september 2018

15u36

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Dankzij de Antwerpse Zes en de Modeacademie staat Antwerpen overal ter wereld bekend als modestad. Maar volgens de Amerikaanse Vogue staat er een nieuwe generatie klaar die de Scheldestad op de modekaart zet. Geen ontwerpers dan, wel creatieve jongeren die sociale media gebruiken om anderen te inspireren. Ze lichten er 3 uit.

1. Maude Van Dievoet, styliste en model

Hoewel Maude al een tijdje in Londen woont, is ze opgegroeid in Antwerpen en dat uit zich naar eigen zeggen ook in haar eigen stijl. “Antwerpenaren steunen de Antwerpse Zes (een aantal van de bekendste modeontwerpers die afgestudeerd zijn aan de Modeacademie zoals Dries Van Noten en Ann Demeulemeester, red.) enorm en er is veel vraag naar kwaliteit en tijdloosheid,” aldus Maude aan Vogue. “Een visie die ik ook in mijn eigen stijl heb geïmplementeerd.” Die omschrijft ze zelf als “soms iets oud, soms iets nieuw, soms iets geleend en soms iets gestolen uit de kleerkast van mijn moeder. Ze is mijn grootste stijlicoon.”

Een foto die is geplaatst door Maude Van Dievoet (@maudevd) op 03 sep 2018 om 19:07 CEST

Een foto die is geplaatst door Maude Van Dievoet (@maudevd) op 09 aug 2018 om 11:11 CEST

2. Ignace Wriotus, model

Overdag zit Ignace op de schoolbanken, in zijn vrije tijd werkte hij onder andere als model voor ontwerpers als Heron Preston en Liam Hodges. Volgens Vogue belichaamt hij daarnaast de opkomende jeugdscène in Antwerpen met zijn eigen edgy persoonlijke stijl die varieert van oude Prada-stukken tot survivalkleren van MXDVS. “De Modeacademie springt er het meest uit in Antwerpen, daarnaast heb je bekende winkels als VIER en Vrijdagmarkt6,” vertelt hij. “Maar als iemand het aan mij zou vragen, zou ik zeggen dat de jeugd in Antwerpen de underdog is. Mijn vrienden en ik representeren een brede mix van creatievelingen in verschillende sectoren, van fotografie tot modellen en stylisten. Ik haal bij hen dan ook het meeste inspiratie, en uit films uit de jaren 90 en begin 2000.”

Fabian Verbeke, fotograaf

“Ik hou ervan dat Antwerpen zo klein is,” vertelt Verbeke aan Vogue. “Iedereen kent iedereen en er zijn veel interessante opkomende artiesten hier. Samenwerken en van elkaar leren staat gelijk aan ademen in Antwerpen. Er is natuurlijk ook een belangrijke creatieve geschiedenis (de Antwerpse Zes), die mij inspireert om mijn eigen nalatenschap te creëren." Fabian werkt als modefotograaf, maar doet ook aan consulting en hij maakt zijn eigen prints. Zo werkte hij onlangs nog samen met het Belgische merk Leo.