Volgens Vogue willen mannen er nu uitzien als een ‘louche loverboy’ Timon Van Mechelen

11 juli 2019

13u43 3 Style Laat er geen twijfel over bestaan: het bekende modemagazine Vogue promoot niet om allemaal massaal loverboy te worden. Ze hebben het wel degelijk over de kledingstijl van de dubieuze gladde jongens. Die zou volgens het tijdschrift hip zijn door onder andere de Belgische ontwerper Dries Van Noten.

Zijden hemdjes met korte mouwen, gouden halskettingen, loafers met witte sokken in en opgeschoren kapsels. Modemagazine Vogue heeft ‘louche loverboy’ uitgeroepen tot één van de grote modetrends voor heren. “Na seizoenen waarin streetwear en minimalisme de bovenhand namen in de garderobe van mannen, verwelkomen we nu terug wat meer seks in hun kledingkast. En dan doen we met open armen,” aldus de titel.

Het tijdschrift schrijft de trend trouwens toe aan onze eigenste Dries Van Noten, die volgens hen het stijltje van loverboys perfect wist te vertalen naar de garderobe van de moderne man. “Zijn weelderige bloemenprints en heerlijk golvende blouses zorgden ervoor dat het warm aanliep in de zaal.” Ook verwijzen ze naar de supersmalle pasvorm die te zien was op de catwalk bij Saint Laurent. Mannen mogen hun lichaam weer laten zien volgens het magazine, zoals ze ook deden in de jaren 60 en 70. Naast bloemenprints kan ook een streepje tijger weer. Mannen met lef trekken een volledig kledingstuk in de print aan, zoals gezien bij Van Noten en Givenchy, al kan je ook kiezen voor subtielere accessoires bijvoorbeeld.

Overigens halen ze ook nog acteur Jake Gyllenhaal aan als voorbeeld, die onlangs op de première van Spiderman Far From Home opdaagde in een aansluitend kostuum met loafers onder en een goud kettinkje aan. Zijn haren droeg hij naar achteren met een flinke portie gel in. Loverboy alom!

Hieronder een aantal voorbeelden zoals gespot op de catwalk en op straat tijdens de modeweken.