Vogue vs. corona: nieuwe cover met Kylie Jenner en dochtertje Stormi is een doodgewone selfie Stéphanie Verzelen

18 juni 2020

15u05 0 Style In tijden van corona is het voor modebladen geen makkie om fotoshoots te organiseren. Dus zijn ze creatief. De Tsje­cho-Slo­wa­akse Vogue strikte voor de cover van het juninummer topmodel Kylie Jenner en liet haar daarvoor gewoon thuis een selfie nemen, samen met dochtertje Stormi (2).

De mode-industrie moet tijdens de coronacrisis duidelijk roeien met de riemen die ze heeft. Zara ging al viraal met de DIY-foto’s die hun modellen met de nieuwe kledingstukken maakten. Op asos.com fotografeerden ze een deel van de nieuwe collectie doodleuk op de kleerhanger. En Vogue Italië liet topmodel Bella Hadid poseren via FaceTime voor een reportage in zijn aprilnummer.

Vogue Tsje­cho-Slo­wa­kije (de editie die in Tsjechië en Slowakije verschijnt) volgt nu het voorbeeld van Vogue Italië, maar gaat nog een tikkeltje verder. Het blad liet topmodel Kylie Jenner selfies nemen met haar dochtertje Stormi en gebruikte die niet alleen voor een modereportage, maar ook voor de cover. Jenner nam thuis zelf de foto’s met haar iPhone, terwijl ze via Zoom aanwijzingen kreeg van Vogues fotografen Luca en Alessandro Morelli. De broers deelden op hun Instagram een beeld van achter de schermen.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

En zo heeft de kleine Stormi Webster ineens haar allereerste Voguecover te pakken. Haar allereerste magazinecover is het niet. De kleine diva poseerde met mama Kylie en grootmoeder Kris Jenner ook al voor de cover van de Arabische Harper’s Bazaar in juli 2019 toen ze nog maar een jaartje oud was.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Kylie Jenner deelde de Voguecover trots op haar Instagrampagina.