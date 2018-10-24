Vogue verontschuldigt zich na een fotoshoot met Kendell Jenner Nele Annemans

24 oktober 2018

13u52

Bron: The Independent 0 Style De Amerikaanse Vogue verontschuldigt zich voor een recente fotoshoot met Kendall Jenner nadat die een golf van negatieve reacties veroorzaakte. De reden? Haar kapsel.

Om 15 jaar Vogue / CFDA Fashion Fund te vieren, een prijs die jaarlijks wordt uitgereikt voor opkomende ontwerpers, stond realityster Kendall Jenner voor de lens van Mikeal Jansson. Het resultaat van die fotoshoot plaatste het tijdschrift enkele dagen geleden op Instagram. De bedoeling was om een nostalgische esthetiek op te roepen die deed denken aan het begin van de 20ste eeuw. “We wilden een soort moderne versie brengen van de Gibson girl uit het Edwardiaans tijdperk, gecombineerd met de retro haarlook uit de jaren 60 en 70", aldus Condé Nast Publication, de uitgeverij van het magazine.

Maar het is net die haarlook die veel reactie uitlokte. Critici vinden het namelijk aanstootgevend dat Jenner met een afrokapsel staat afgebeeld. Ze vragen zich af waarom het blad haar heeft uitgekozen voor de fotoshoot, en niet een model met een natuurlijk afrokapsel. “Jarenlang heeft de maatschappij ons uitgelachen met ons afrokapsel, en nu ze het wel willen tonen, imiteren ze het in plaats van echte zwarte modellen te gebruiken”, zegt iemand als reactie op de Instagrampost.

Het blad verontschuldigde zich dan ook al snel. “We willen ons verontschuldigen als de beelden anders overgekomen zijn dan ze bedoeld zijn. We wilden zeker niemand beledigen met de fotoshoot”, aldus het magazine.

Anderen verdedigden het tijdschrift dan weer. Zij vonden dat het kapsel helemaal niet zo afro leek. “Alle amok hierover is pure onzin. Zelfs als het de bedoeling was een een afrolook te tonen, is het niet gelukt, want het ziet er helemaal niet zo uit.” Iemand ander zei: “Haar haar is gewoon gekruld, maar daarom verwijst het nog niet naar een afrokapsel.”

Jenner zelf heeft nog niet gereageerd op de commotie.