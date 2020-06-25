Vogue verkiest ‘onze’ Elisabeth als een van de meest stijlvolle prinsessen ter wereld Liesbeth De Corte

25 juni 2020

14u42 44 Style Prinses Elisabeth wordt volop klaargestoomd voor het aanstaande koningschap, en loopt wereldwijd steeds meer in de kijker. Zo ook bij Vogue. De modebijbel verkoos de 18-jarige kroonprinses tot een van de meest stijlvolle prinsessen ter wereld.



Royals bepalen mee het modebeeld, zoveel is zeker. De bekendste voorbeelden zijn ongetwijfeld Kate Middleton en Meghan Markle, de echtgenotes van de Britse prinsen William en Harry. Maar er staat al vers koninklijk bloed te trappelen om de rol van stijlvolste prinses over te nemen.

Een van hen is prinses Elisabeth. Jawel, onze prinses Elisabeth. Volgens de Britse Vogue is haar kledingstijl vergelijkbaar met die van de hertogin van Cambridge, Kate Middleton. “Ze wordt geregeld gespot in vrouwelijke outfits, die vaak gemaakt zijn door Belgische ontwerpers”, zo prijst het magazine de dochter van koning Filip. “Maar ze weet zich ook tiptop te kleden voor formele events, bijvoorbeeld met lange blazers die ze draagt als jurk, met een ceintuur erover. Oog voor detail heeft ze eveneens. Met subtiele juwelen en matching accessoires weet ze haar looks altijd af te werken."

Ze combineert trendy merken uit de winkelstraten met chique designeritems The Daily Mail

Het is niet de eerste keer dat internationale media de schijnwerpers zetten op de Belgische troonopvolgster. Eind vorige maand stak The Daily Mail de loftrompet over haar. Ook deze Britse krant ziet gelijkenissen met publieksfavoriet Kate Middleton. “Ze kiezen beiden voor klassieke, maar stijlvolle, vrouwelijke ontwerpen. Ze combineren trendy merken uit de winkelstraten met chique designeritems. Ze zijn formeel, maar niet verwaand”, klinkt het. “Het is niet verwonderlijk dat ze dezelfde soort outfits selecteren, gezien ze allebei gezegend zijn met een sierlijk, slank figuur. Ze zetten het in de verf zonder dat het te opzichtig wordt. Heel koninklijk, dus.”

Dat Elisabeth een impact heeft op de kleerkast van de gemiddelde Belg, weten ze ook bij RectoVerso. Enkele weken geleden werd de prinses al joggend gespot, terwijl ze een legging droeg van het Belgische sportmerk. Het gevolg: bij RectoVerso stond de telefoon plots roodgloeiend. En de leggings? Die vlogen als zoete broodjes over de toonbank.

Wie zijn de andere opkomende royals, die concurreren met Elisabeth en die we in de gaten moeten houden?

1. Prinses Leonor van Spanje (14 jaar)

2. Prinses Alexandra van Hannover (20 jaar)

3. Prinses Ingrid Alexandra van Noorwegen (16 jaar)

4. Prinses Charlotte van Cambridge (4 jaar)

5. Lady Louise Windsor (16 jaar)

6. Pauline Ducruet van Monaco (26 jaar)

7. Prinses Iman bint Abdullah van Jordanië (23 jaar)

8. Prinses Prinses Maria-Olympia van Griekenland en Denemarken (23 jaar)

9. Prinses Aiko van Japan (18 jaar)

10. Prinses Alexandra van Luxemburg (29 jaar)

11. Prinses Mako en prinses Kako van Akishino (28 jaar en 25 jaar)

12. Prinses Catharina-Amalia der Nederlanden (16 jaar)

