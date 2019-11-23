Vogue plaatst voor het eerst een ‘muxe’ op de cover, het 3de geslacht in Mexico TVM

23 november 2019

10u50 0 Style Op de cover van de Mexicaanse en Britse editie van modetijdschrift Vogue prijkt volgende maand een ‘muxe’. Hoewel het gaat om een man die zich kleedt en gedraagt als een vrouw zijn ‘muxes’ niet hetzelfde als transgenders, maar worden ze in thuisland Mexico als een 3de geslacht gezien.

Muxe en model van dienst is Estrella Vazquez, een 37-jarige Zapoteekse die op de cover een traditionele huipil (een rechthoekig kledingstuk zonder mouwen met vaak verschillende motieven op, nvdr.) draagt en ook een roze waaier vasthoudt.

Muxes - je spreekt het uit als ‘moesjies’ - maken deel uit van de cultuur van de Zapoteken in het Juchitán-disctrict in Mexico. Ook in andere Zapoteekse plaatsen komen ze voor, maar worden ze anders genoemd. Oorspronkelijk komt het woord van het Spaanse mujer, wat vrouw betekent. Toch zijn muxes geen vrouwen en ook geen mannen. Muxes zijn wel geboren als man, maar ze kleden en gedragen zich als vrouw. In onze maatschappij zouden we hen als transgenders omschrijven, maar zo worden zij niet gezien in Mexico zelf. Ze identificeren zich met mannen noch vrouwen en worden als het derde geslacht bekeken.

Geluksbrengers

Daardoor worden ze veel minder geconfronteerd met discriminatie in vergelijking met homo’s en transgenders. Ze worden zelfs gezien als geluksbrengers tijdens huwelijksfeesten en ze verzorgen dan ook vaak de kapsels en jurken van de bruiden. Covermodel Vazquez vertelt aan Vogue dat er helaas toch veel mensen zijn die niets moeten weten van muxes in Mexico, maar dat er steeds minder discriminatie is. “Deze cover is een hele grote stap voor ons allemaal.”