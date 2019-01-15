Virgil Abloh lanceert opvallende juwelenlijn Margo Verhasselt

15 januari 2019

17u15

Bron: Vogue, WWD 0 Style Virgil Abloh toont nog maar eens wat voor een creatieve duizendpoot hij wel niet is. De Amerikaanse ontwerper brengt een nieuwe juwelenlijn uit die in teken staat van ... paperclips.

De artistiek directeur van de mannencollectie van Louis Vuitton en de creatief directeur van het streetwearmerk Off-White zit niet stil. Maandag postte Abloh een foto van een doosje paperclips ‘Virgil Abloh Recycled Jumbo Paper Clips’ op Instagram, gevolgd door een andere foto van hem met een ketting gemaakt uit paperclips. Dat bleek meer te zijn dan gewoon enkele leuke kiekjes op zijn account: de ontwerper toonde de eerste exclusieve beelden van zijn juwelencollectie.

Abloh liet aan WWD weten dat zijn sieradencollectie van oorbellen, halskettingen en andere accessoires geïnspireerd werd door kantoorartikelen. Hij werkt al drie jaar aan de lijn en zal ze voor het eerst onthullen tijdens een exclusief pop-upevent op Paris Fashion Week, wanneer ook zijn Off-White Herfst/Winter 2019-show plaatsvindt. De collectie is van 17 tot 29 april exclusief verkrijgbaar in Hôtel Costes in Parijs.

