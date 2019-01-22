Virgil Abloh 2 keer beschuldigd van plagiaat TVM

22 januari 2019

14u21 0 Style Virgil Abloh, ontwerper van zijn eigen label Off-White en de herencollectie van Louis Vuitton, wordt door 2 andere designers beschuldigd van plagiaat. Zoals dat tegenwoordig gaat, werd het nieuws aan het licht gebracht door het Instagramaccount Diet Prada.

Alles wat Virgil Abloh aanraakt, verandert in goud. Zijn ontwerpen voor Off-White en die voor Louis Vuitton, maar ook zijn samenwerkingen met bijvoorbeeld Nike en IKEA. Ondanks torenhoge prijskaartjes in de meeste gevallen, vliegen ze als zoete broodjes over de toonbank. Hij wordt in de modewereld dan ook al een tijdlang geroemd als één van de meest invloedrijke ontwerpers, maar het is niet de eerste keer dat hij beschuldigd wordt van het kopiëren van andere ontwerpers.

Toen hij zijn collectie voor IKEA voorstelde, waren er al sterke gelijkenissen te zien met de spullen van het Japanse merk Anrealage. Nu is het ontwerper Zac Elie van COLRS die opmerkte dat een gele jas en broek in geoliede stof met graffiti uit de collectie van Off-White, wel erg sterk lijkt op een eigen ontwerp van hem. Ook liet Abloh enkele modellen een helm dragen, wederom erg gelijkend op helmen van COLRS.

Een fan van merk Pyer Moss ontdekte dan weer dat een sjaal met rood-wit-gele vlaggen op van Louis Vuitton quasi hetzelfde eruitziet als de sjaals van ontwerper Kerby Jean-Raymond voor Pyer Moss. Alleen uitgevoerd in andere kleuren.

Louis Vuitton FW19 // Pyer Moss AW18. This can’t be real lmaoooo. pic.twitter.com/vs3rAAe9fm TYLAN HARRIS(@ tyharrisx) link