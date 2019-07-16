Victoria’s Secret op de vingers getikt voor gestolen ontwerp Margo Verhasselt

16 juli 2019

15u55

Bron: Vogue 1 Style Lingeriegigant Victoria’s Secret wordt door Instagramwaakhond Diet Prada op de vingers getikt voor het stelen van een ontwerp. De keten zou de mosterd voor een setje gehaald hebben bij lingerielabel Fleur du Mal en dat wordt hen niet in dank afgenomen.

Een medewerker van Victoria’s Secret zou volgens het Instagramaccount een gigantische bestelling hebben geplaatst bij Fleur du Mal. Daarvan toont de post van Diet Prada zelfs een kasticket. Daarop is inderdaad een gigantische bestelling (voor zo’n $ 12.656, oftewel € 11.265) door een medewerker van Victoria’s Secret te zien. Opvallend genoeg gaat het volgens Diet Prada ook vooral over de geborduurde Lily-bh en slip van het label, die amper twee dagen later tegen de helft van de prijs op de site van Victoria’s Secret verscheen.

Fleur du Mal’s oprichtster, Jennifer Zuccarini, was ooit een van de hoofdontwerpers van Victoria’s Secret tot ze in 2012 haar eigen label oprichtte. Het is momenteel nog stil bij de twee merken over het voorval. Voor Victoria’s Secret is het wederom slechte publiciteit. De lingerieketen heeft al een tijdje te kampen met slechte verkoopcijfers en een dalende omzet.