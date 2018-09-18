Victoria's Secret Fashion Show keert terug naar New York Margo Verhasselt

18 september 2018

14u31 0 Style De befaamde Victoria's Secret Fashion Show zal opnieuw plaatsvinden in New York City.

De show ging de voorbije jaren steeds door op verplaatsing. Na Parijs en Shanghai keert de show van het lingeriemerk opnieuw terug naar the Big Apple.

Het is ondertussen de zestiende keer dat de show plaatsvindt en dit keer zonder al te veel gedoe. Vorig jaar bracht de show in het Chinese Shanghai heel wat administratieve problemen met zich mee. Zo werd bijvoorbeeld het visum van topmodel Gigi Hadid niet goedgekeurd. Wanneer de show zal plaatsvinden is nog niet bekend.