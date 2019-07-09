Victoria Beckham post teaser van eigen beautycollectie op Instagram

Toonde Victoria Beckham net het eerste item uit haar eigen beautycollectie op Instagram? Fans zijn overtuigd van wel.

Eerder dit jaar kondigde Victoria Beckham al aan dat ze bezig was met het ontwikkelen van haar eigen beautymerk, dat later dit jaar nog op de markt zal komen. “Ik wil voor vrouwen zorgen, zowel voor hun binnen- als buitenkant. Daarom wil ik voorzien in must-have producten wat betreft make-up, skincare, parfum en wellness, waarvan ik vind dat ik ze ook nodig heb in mijn eigen leven”, liet Beckham daarover al optekenen in een persbericht.

Nu lijkt het erop dat de voormalige Spice Girl op haar Instagram-account al een eerste sneak peek gaf op wat er zit aan te komen. Op de foto is Victoria te zien met een paar zwarte patches onder haar ogen. Zou het zijn dat dit het eerste item zijn uit haar beautycollectie? De tijd zal het uitwijzen. Feit is wel dat la Beckham momenteel volop bezig is met de promotiefoto’s te shooten, en dus heel wat tijd op de fotoset doorbrengt.