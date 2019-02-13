Victoria Beckham komt met een eigen beautylijn Liesbeth De Corte

13 februari 2019

12u39 0 Style Victoria Beckham treedt in de voetsporen van haar man. Neen, ze gaat niet voetballen. (Dat zou pas nieuws zijn!) Een jaar nadat David Beckham een beautylijn op de markt bracht, wil de voormalige Spice Girl hetzelfde doen.

Victoria Beckham is een bezig bijtje. Gisteren maakte ze nog bekend geen exotisch leer meer te gebruiken, vandaag komt ze alweer met een ander nieuwtje. De ontwerpster is van plan om haar eigen beautylijn te lanceren: Victoria Beckham Beauty. Dat zegt ze op haar Instagram-account en tegen het modemagazine Women’s Wear Daily.

De collectie zal bestaan uit allerlei must haves in make-up, parfum en wellness. Wat dat concreet wil zeggen, is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. “Ik wil vooral dat vrouwen zich goed voelen, zowel van binnen als van buiten. Daarom ga ik op zoek naar een aantal onmisbare items, die ik zelf ook nodig heb in mijn dagelijkse leven.”

De Britse schone zal zich trouwens niet alleen baseren op haar eigen noden, maar is ook van plan om een rondvraag te doen. “Voor mijn modelijn trek ik ook naar pashokjes om er achter te komen wat mijn klanten willen dragen. Voor mijn beautylijn wil ik hetzelfde doen. Ik wil weten welke producten vrouwen nodig hebben en wat ze willen dat ik voor hen maak.”

Daarvoor slaat ze de handen in elkaar met Sarah Creal, die al 25 jaar wegwijs is in het beautywereldje. Creal werkte eerder al voor grote namen als Prada, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics en Estée Lauder. De collectie zal tijdens het Herfst/Winter 2019 seizoen worden gelanceerd via de webshop van Victoria Beckham.