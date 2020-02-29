Victoria Beckham gaat voor derde keer in zee met Reebok NA

29 februari 2020

15u34 0 Style De 45-jarige Victoria Beckham heeft zonet haar derde collectie met Reebok gelanceerd. Voor die lente-zomerlijn liet het mode-icoon zich inspireren op de relaxte sportkleding uit de jaren 90.

“Ik ben zo opgetogen dat ik mijn derde collectie met Reebok mag lanceren. De lijn staat helemaal in het teken van de ontspannen energie van sportkleding uit de jaren 90", schreef Beckam gisteren op haar Instagrampagina.

“Ik wil kleding maken die meebeweegt met mij en met mijn leven. Kleding die me zelfverzekerd maakt, maar waar ik ook niet te veel hoef over na te denken”, vertelde ze in een persbericht. “De collectie is zorgvuldig ontworpen om optimaal te presteren in de sportschool, maar past ook binnen andere facetten van het leven”, ging ze verder.

“Deze collectie bevat Victoria’s designesthetiek gecombineerd met de alledaagse functionaliteit die zo inherent is aan sportkleding”, voegde Michael Parker, senior mode-directeur bij Reebok, toe aan de release. “We willen een nieuw perspectief blijven bieden op hoe sportkleding kan en moet evolueren, in overeenstemming met de behoeften van onze diverse levensstijlen en met oog voor esthetiek.”

De collectie bevat sportkleding, accessoires en schoeisel in zachte tinten blauw, beige, zwart en wit, beginnend van € 27 voor loopsokken tot € 227 voor een geweven jasje en is verkrijgbaar via de website van Victoria Beckham.