Verovert deze asymmetrische jeansbroek binnenkort het straatbeeld?

14 januari 2019

Bron: Dazed 0 Style Twijfel je ‘s ochtends of je een skinny jeans wil dragen of net een model met wijde pijpen? Ksenia Schnaider, een ontwerpster uit Oekraïne, heeft dé oplossing gevonden voor dat probleem. Zij heeft namelijk een broek bedacht met één smalle pijp en één wijde pijp. Maak kennis met de asymmetrische jeans, nu al het raarste ontwerp van 2019.

Een paar maanden geleden ging een ander design van de ontwerpster al over de tongen op sociale media. Ze had toen een jeansbroek bedacht met een short over genaaid, die onder andere gedragen werd door Bella en Gigi Hadid, Adwoa Aboah en Dua Lipa. Veel mensen vonden die broek toen ridicuul en dat is ook met de asymmetrische jeans het geval.

“Dit is het meest domme ontwerp dat ik ooit al gezien heb,” schrijft iemand naar Schnaider op Instagram. “WTF” zegt iemand anders. Al zijn er minstens evenveel, misschien zelfs meer mensen, die de broek net wel een leuk ontwerp vinden. Aan het magazine Dazed vertelt ze dat die verdeeldheid en de bijhorende aandacht op sociale media eigenlijk net de reden zijn waarom ze het ontwerp gelanceerd heeft.

“Er is mij verschillende keren verteld dat het idee van de asymmetrische jeans té extreem is en dat niemand een broek zoals deze nodig heeft. Daarom heb ik een paar seizoenen gewacht met de lancering, maar uiteindelijk heb ik besloten om het toch maar gewoon te doen. Ik vind het net goed dat mensen erover praten. En wie het aandurft zal zeker de aandacht trekken,” aldus Schnaider.