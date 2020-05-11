Vera Wang toont haar buikspieren en benen, en fans geloven niet dat de ontwerpster al 70 is Liesbeth De Corte

14u43 0 Style Vera Wang staat bekend om haar iconische bruidsjurken, maar blijkbaar is ze niet vies van sportkledij. Recent postte de designer foto’s online waarop te zien was dat ze een legging of sportbeha droeg. Nog opvallender: haar figuur. Mensen raken niet uitgepraat over hoe goed Wang er uitziet voor haar leeftijd.

Op schoonheid staat geen leeftijd. Het is een torenhoog cliché, maar Vera Wang bewijst dat er een kern van waarheid in zit. Momenteel zit de Amerikaanse in quarantaine in Miami, en in de strijd tegen verveling post ze regelmatig foto’s van zichzelf online.

Al snel verzamelden de foto’s duizenden likes. Dat heeft niet alleen te maken met haar coole sporty outfits, maar ook met haar onwaarschijnlijk lijntje. Op sommige foto’s is zelfs een sixpack te zien, waar menig twintiger voor zou tekenen. Heeft Wang dat te danken aan Photoshop, goede genen of een gezonde levensstijl? Waarschijnlijk een combinatie van de drie, maar we hebben er het raden naar.

Supersportief is ze naar eigen zeggen niet. Toen ze jong was, deed ze kunstschaatsen in haar vrije tijd, maar nu is ze liever lui dan moe. Golfen vindt ze geweldig, joggen of fitnessen is niet haar dada, al zit ze door de lockdown vast in Miami met een aantal collega’s die wél gebeten zijn door de sportkriebels. Door hun enthousiaste aanmoedigingen probeert de ontwerpster nu ook elke dag te bewegen.

Hoe het ook zij: mensen reageren verbluft op de foto’s van Wang. “Zij ziet er jonger uit dan ik, en ik ben net 19 geworden”, reageert iemand op Twitter. Anderen vragen zich luidop af wat haar geheim is. “Drinkt ze eenhoornbloed? Of is ze misschien een vampier?”, klinkt het in shock. Of om het met de woorden van een zekere Helen te zeggen: “Als ik 70 ben en er al half zo goed uitzie, mag ik mijn beide pollekes kussen.”