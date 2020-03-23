Vazen met vrouwelijke vormen zijn dé hit op Instagram lvds

23 maart 2020

15u56

Bron: whowhatwear 0 Style Interieurliefhebbers hebben het wellicht al zien opduiken, maar er is weer een nieuw item all over Instagram. Vazen in de vorm van het vrouwelijke lichaam zijn de nieuwe eyecatcher in je interieur.

De ‘Love Handles’-vaas is een creatie van de Frans-Algerijnse ontwerpster Anissa Kermiche en staat intussen in menig woonkamer. In een tijd waar de druk om perfect te zijn voor sommigen overweldigend is, zijn haar designs een verademing. Kermiche liet zich inspireren door succesvolle en krachtige vrouwen om haar heen en draagt graag de boodschap uit dat niemand zijn of haar lichaam moet verbergen.

Het is een manier om alle soorten lichamen te omhelzen en bodyshamers lik op stuk te geven. Maar naast de mooie boodschap is deze vaas – met bloemen in – ook perfect om een ruimte op te fleuren. Toegegeven, wij zij ook fan.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Sta je ook achter de boodschap, of wil je je interieur een frisse touch geven? Wij lijsten, voor ieder budget, een gelijkaardig exemplaar op.

1/ Matches Fashion, € 377, online te koop.

2/ Salamon art & design, € 35, online te koop.

3/ Urban Outfitters, € 20, online te koop.

4/ Plus O Plus, € 65, online te koop.

5/ Group Partner, € 65, online te koop.

6/ Liberty London, € 65, online te koop.

7/ Matches Fashion, € 463, online te koop.